Sometimes when friends and family gather for the holidays, you do not know whether to laugh or cry. Live music with The Florida Orchestra can bring peace on earth and good will to all generations, whether it is through traditional classical music or a classic comedy film concert. Both Aunt Sue and little Johnny will have a jolly good time.

Mozart & Sibelius (Friday to Sunday, December 7-9 with Sunday matinee): Mozart’s beautiful Sinfonia Concertante will melt your heart with TFO’s Nancy Chang on violin and Derek Mosloff on viola. Also: Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1. Stuart Malina conducts. Free tickets for kids and teens in advance to this and all Tampa Bay Times Masterworks concerts.

Holiday Pops (Friday to Sunday, December 14-16 with Two Matinees): Pure holiday magic you can’t buy at the mall, featuring the velvet voice of American Idol star Michael Lynche and Unlimited Gospel Expressions choir. Trevor Pettiford of Bay News 9 narrates The Night Before Christmas. Jeff Tyzik conducts.

Home Alone In Concert (Friday, December 21): It is a movie and a concert all wrapped up into one holiday package. The orchestra performs John Williams’ charming score live as the comedy classic starring Macaulay Culkin plays on the big screen at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Featuring The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. Daniel Black conducts.

Keep the holiday cheer alive with tickets to an upcoming concert. For example, Star Wars Live in Concert: The Empire Strikes Back on Saturday, January 26 features the full movie with live orchestra music at Ruth Eckerd Hall. An Intimate Evening with Seal on Saturday, February 9 is an outstanding orchestra concert with the four-time Grammy winner that you can feel good about Proceeds support The Florida Orchestra’s community, education and artistic initiatives. Gift certificates also available.

The Florida Orchestra performs regularly at the Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. The orchestra offers affordably priced tickets to a variety of concerts; prices vary. Visit www.FloridaOrchestra.org or call 727-892-3337 and 1-800-662-7286.