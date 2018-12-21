M’ria Swire of Plant City is an Abstract Figurative painter. She uses acrylic as her primary medium to create wonderful works of art. While acrylic is her primary medium, her creativity allows her to experiment with applications and other mediums to build texture and form in her works of art.

Swire said, “I use the female form as a way to harness expression, emotion and energy.” Swire added, “My work morphs movement and fluidity into a layered experience which is constructed through application and color. This links the mindset to movement and application.”

“I hope that my art makes people feel something. I want people to really look at art and appreciate it,” said Swire.

Swire has been an artist for as long as she can remember. She received a BFA from the University of South Florida in 2013. She is a prolific artist whose art can be seen all around the Tampa Bay area. You can see Swire’s work each week at the T Marie’s Valrico Sunday Market. In addition, you can see her art at The Blind Tiger in South Tampa on Howard Ave., 81 Bay Brews in Tampa, Quality Foods Market in Lutz and Cider Press in St. Petersburg.

This March, you can see Swire’s art work at the 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market. The 2019 juried art festival will be held on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 in the Winthrop community (Winthrop Commons) located in Riverview. “I applied to the festival because I want to take my art exhibition to the next level. I want to immerse myself in art events especially at locations where people are into the arts,” Said Swire.

Swire hosts Live Painting and Potluck events at Overflow Brewing Company located at 770 N. 1st Ave. in St. Petersburg one time a month. The next one is on December 30 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Swire takes commissions. Because she is an abstract artist, she will make up to five paintings to ensure that the customer receives something that they like.

For more information on Swire and to see some of her art, please visit www.mriasmezzanine.com.