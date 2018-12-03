By Amanda Boston

Who: Bay Life Church

What: Emmanuel—God With Us

When: Monday, December 24 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Where: 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon

Description: Join Bay Life Church as it celebrates the birth of our Savior, the King of Kings, and Lord of Lords, Jesus. The family-friendly service will entail amazing music and a message from Pastor Mark Saunders. Bay Life Church will also feature a family photo booth along with cookies and cocoa after each service. Please note, the children’s ministry is for infants to five-year-olds and is only available at the 2 and 4 p.m. services.

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Apollo Beach Campus

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 3 and 5 p.m.

Where: 408 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Brandon Campus

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 3 and 5 p.m.

Where: Brandon Campus located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Palm River Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Monday, December 24 at 12 Noon

Where: 5415 Palm River Rd. in Tampa

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church—Riverview Campus

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Monday, December 24 at 5 p.m.

Where: 9990 S. Hwy. 301, Suite 10024 in Riverview

Who: The Chapel At Fishhawk

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 6

p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia

Who: The Crossing Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Tampa Campus on Monday, December 24 at 4 and 6 p.m. and SouthShore Campus on Monday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: Tampa Campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa, and SouthShore Campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Description: Beginning the first week of December, all our services will have creative elements and follow themes of the traditional Advent season leading up to Christmas Eve. We will be lighting the Advent wreath each week and delivering messages on Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. On Christmas Eve, join us for a special congregation candle lighting and a final message of Light.

Who: First Baptist Church Brandon

What: Christmas Eve Service

When: Monday, December 24 at 5 p.m. with special music beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Where: 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon

Description: A family style service with Christmas carols, choir, orchestra, organ, and the Christmas story shared with children. At the conclusion of the service, there is a carol and candlelight processional.

Who: Grace Baptist Church

What: Candlelight Caroling Service

When: December 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

Description: A beautiful service is planned full of singing carols, cocoa and cookies. Children from Coconut Kids (children’s midweek program) will also be singing.

Who: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

What: Christmas Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 5 p.m. for a Family Christmas Eve Service; seasonal music prelude at 10 p.m. followed by 10:30 p.m. Festive Eucharist with incense; Tuesday, December 25 at 9 a.m. for Holy Eucharist.

Where: 604 Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Description: The Christmas Eve Services will honor the birth of Jesus with a variety of traditional seasonal music from the organist, a brass quartet, and the adult, children’s and handbell choirs.

Who: Immanuel Lutheran Church and

School

What: Christmas Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 5 p.m. Sunday School Program; 7 p.m. candlelight service; 9 p.m. candlelight service with communion; and Tuesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. communion service

Where: 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

Who: Journey Church

What: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: On Monday, December 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

Description: Family-friendly service with the Lord’s Supper

Who: Lighthouse Revival Center

What: An Offering to the King

When: Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview

Who: Limona Village Chapel

What: Christmas in Brandon

When: Monday, December 24 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon

Description: Christmas in Brandon is a community Christmas Eve worship experience. The Christmas story is shared, Christmas carols are sung, and candles are lit.

Who: Nativity Catholic Church

What: Christmas Masses

When: Christmas Eve Masses are Monday, December 24 at 4 p.m. located in the church (English, ASL) and the gym (English, Life Teen); 7 p.m. located in the church (English) and the gym (Spanish); and Midnight Mass located in the church (bilingual). All Christmas Day Masses will be located in the church at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish).

Where: 705 E. Brandon Blvd. Brandon

Who: New Hope United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 3 p.m. traditional worship; 5 p.m. family worship; 7 p.m. casual modern worship; and 9 p.m. bell choir and communion.

Where: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Who: Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 6 p.m. for a family service titled, The Well Good News of Christmas and at 9 p.m. for a traditional service called, The Word Became Flesh

Where: 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon

Who: Saint Andrew’s United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 with a family service at 4:30 p.m.; contemporary service 6:30 p.m.; traditional serv- ice at 8:30 p.m.; and a traditional service with communion at 11 p.m.

Where: 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon

Who: Saint Anne Catholic Church

What: Christmas Masses

When: Monday, December 24, the church will hold children’s choirs at 3:30 p.m. with a Family Mass at 4 p.m.; choral singing at 6 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m.; Spanish Mass and Posada Procession at 9 p.m.; and Mass at 12 Midnight. Tuesday, December 25, the church will hold a Christmas Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 Noon.

Where: 106 11th. Ave. N.E. in Ruskin

Who: South Bay Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: 13498 US. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Who: South Shore United Methodist Church

What: Christmas Eve Services

When: Monday, December 24 at 3 p.m. for a high-energy and interactive family worship; 5 p.m. contemporary candlelight service; and 7 p.m. traditional candlelight service. Nursery will be available for children infant-age 4 during the 5 and 7 p.m. services.

Where: 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview