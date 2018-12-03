Christmas In The Country

On Saturday, December 8, bring the family for a great day experiencing the sights, sounds and smells of an old fashion country Christmas at Cracker Country at the State Fairgrounds. Learn how the holiday traditions of the 19th century differ from those of the 21st through handson historical interpretations, carols, traditional decorations and more.

The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and children (6-12), children 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

Parking (cash only) costs $8 per car ($14 for bus or RV). Enter the Fairgrounds via MLK parking Entrance and park near Gate 2. Call 627-4225 or visit www.crackercountry.org/.

Country Christmas Luncheon

Celebrate Christmas with Brandon Christian Women’s Connection. The December luncheon ‘A Country Christmas’ with carols and country dancing is on Monday, December 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

This is a nondenominational event, and all ladies are warmly welcomed. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. Please make a reservation by Friday, November 30 with Lillie at 740- 0098.

Plant City Community Chorale Plans Making Spirits Bright A Christmas Concert

Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual holiday concert, Making Spirits Bright, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. The concert, which is sponsored by Hopewell Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, will be performed at First United Methodist Church at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City.

The chorale will be joined by the Florida Southern Girls Chorus, an auditioned chorus for young women in grades 6-12 out of Lakeland and surrounding Polk County. Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any chorale member or by calling 757-0212. Cost of tickets is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Third Annual ‘Nativities Around The World’ Display

Five Hundred plus crèches on display after each weekend Mass and from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at St. Clement Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City.

Come and see Rev. Henry Riffle’s Nativity collection from all over the world from December 1 through January 6.

Admission is free. Contact 752-8251 or info@stclementpc.org.

Eastern Hillsborough Community Band Christmas Celebration Concert

Join the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band as it brings holiday cheer by performing some of your favorite Christmas melodies.

The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band (EHCB) has brought musical joy to the Hillsborough County and Tampa Bay area since 2009. Currently with 70 members, the EHCB mission is to foster the love of music, improve musicianship, and entertain and inspire the audience. With a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and talent, this band is unique and exciting to watch. Christmas concerts will take place on Thursday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at Strawberry Ridge, located at 3419 S.R. 60 in Valrico and on Thursday, December 13 at 7 p.m. at New Hope UMC, located at 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Call 569-1771 or visit www.ehcb.org.