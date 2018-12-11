Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I started my career off in marketing, but after having kids, I wanted a similar schedule as my children. I started part-time at Brandon Montessori, and loved it! It was a wonderful experience, and before long I was full-time. It is such a rewarding career to have the chance to get students excited about education.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I set high individual goals for every student. If you work hard you can meet those goals. I think seeing my positive goals also gives students the confidence to succeed.

What is one of your hidden talents?

I am a pretty good artist. I got most of my artistic talent from my father who drew for Walt Disney when I was small child.

What is one of your favorite books?

Pride and Prejudice! Mr. Darcy!

What would be something your students would find surprising about you?

I teach math, and as a student I dreaded math class. As a teacher, it is one of my goals to make sure every student enjoys math.

Any embarrassing teacher moments you are willing to share…

No locks on the bathroom doors have lead to embarrassing moments.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination and instill a love of learning.

How do you show your school spirit?

On Fridays, we wear school colors, and I represent my school at events like Relay for Life.