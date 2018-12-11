The much-anticipated yearly tradition of outdoor ice skating has returned to downtown Tampa. The Winter Village features Winter Village Shops, the Winter Village Express, and more. The Winter Village and ice skating take place in Curtis Hixon Park which is situated along the Hillsborough River at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa.

The temporary ice skating rink and Winter Village will be up through Saturday, January 5, 2019. The Winter Village Shops are made up of 10 boutiques featuring local merchants and purveyors. The pop-up holiday shopping experience allows shoppers to get an assortment of holiday decorations and gifts.

Back this year is the Winter Village Express. You can hop on a holiday themed streetcar in either Ybor City (Service begins at 3:55 p.m. and ends at 7:55 p.m.) or at the Whiting Station (service begins at 3:25 p.m. and ends at 7:25 p.m.). Roundtrip tickets are $5. You can enjoy treats, music and activities on the non-stop ride. The Holiday-themed Streetcar will run on select Sundays now through Sunday, December 23.

You can also treat yourself to a holiday snack at the Café at Winter Village which features Kahwa Coffee Roasting, Mise Waterfront Bar and Whatever Pops and grilled cheese.

This is a fun holiday activity for the whole family. Chrissy Nieves, a resident of Winthrop in Riverview, said, “We are so excited to go back this year. Our son, Nolan, just turned two so we know he will get a huge kick out of the giant tree, all the decorations and watching the ice skaters. Hopefully next year he will be able to skate.”

You do not need to own skates. Rent skates and get 90 minutes on the ice for $14. Group rates are available. You can rent the rink for a private party by contacting Rachel Radawec at rradawec@tampasdowntown.com or call 221-3686. The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m. On Friday, the hours are 4-10 p.m. On Saturday, come out anytime between 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-9 p.m. During school breaks, the rink is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-9 p.m. on Sunday.

The rink will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 4-10 p.m.

Hours vary for the Winter Village Shops. Visit www.wintervillagetampa.com.