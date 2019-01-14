That the pickup market, like the SUV segment, is tough and competitive is a given. There’s the best-seller Ford F-150, the revamped Ram, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, GMC Sierra and more. In the midst of all lands an overhauled 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD with a wheelbase stretched by 3.9 and length by 1.6 inches offered in either a 5’8” or 6’6” box. Rear seat legroom gets a three-inch boost. And the truck is lighter by 450 pounds from previous model.

Our LTZ Crew cab version was equipped with the optional 6.2-liter V-8 engine blasting off 420 horsepower @ 5600 rpm and 460 pounds-feet of torque @ 4100 rpm. It is mated to a slick-shifting 10-speed auto gearbox. GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management system deactivates half of the cylinders to conserve gas while cruising or at slower speeds. A tweaked front independent coil-over shock front and solid axle rear suspension ensures a solid but compliant and calm ride with poised handling and response. Guiding the large SUV into a tight parking spot with little effort is an accurate and well-weighted electric power steering. Tow capacity peaks at a commendable 12,200 pounds. And 12 fixed tie-downs now have a capacity of 500 pounds, up from 250 in the 2018 model.

More muscular than its predecessor, the 88-pound lighter fully-boxed steel frame Silverado shows off chrome accents on the bumpers, dual-port grille, mirror caps, door handles and hockey stick beltline as LED headlights, fog lamps meet up with a louvered, power dome-style hood. Step into the airy interior and you are greeted by a large, clear six gauge instrument cluster, easy-to-use HVAC and entertainment controls and of course supportive seats. Hands-free navigation, phone and audio controls are within quick reach with the 8-inch color touchscreen. Well-placed storage bins and cubbies are scattered throughout. Best of all is the center console bin, which can consume a laptop. Other no-cost goodies include a tilt/telescopic steering wheel, dual auto a/c, 60/40 rear seat and a 6-speaker audio system.

Dual front and side airbags, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

The revamped Silverado comes with a varied choice of power trains, abundant passenger room and incredible tow/haul capabilities. What more can a pickup shopper ask for in a work ride?