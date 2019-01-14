Jamie Vaughan always dreamed of becoming an Eagle Scout since he was a Tiger with Cub Scout Pack 604 from Lithia Springs Elementary School. After earning his Arrow of Light, he crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 665 enjoying the many adventures offered, including hiking 50 miles on the Appalachian Trail, where it was freezing and raining hard the entire week.

He attended the National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia both in 2013 and in 2017, where he served as his contingent’s Quartermaster in 2017. One of his favorite trips was going to Sea Base where he went deep sea fishing in the Keys.

Jamie said, “I enjoyed eating the really fresh tuna that was caught there.”

For Jamie’s Eagle project, he built, with the help of many friends and fellow scouts, wooden benches for the Baldomero Lopez State Veteran’s Nursing Home in Land O’Lakes. Each bench was built to represent a branch of the military, painted with the colors and sporting the emblem of each branch. They are currently installed at the entrance of the facility for the enjoyment of the residents and their families.

Jamie finished his Eagle Scout requirements under the guidance of Troop 11, who welcomed him with full support and guidance in completing his trail to Eagle. He earned 28 merit badges and held many troop leadership positions, including Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, Webmaster and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow.

Jamie earned the rank of Eagle Scout in April 2018 and will be recognized for this outstanding achievement during his Eagle Court of Honor on Saturday, January 12.

As a senior at Newsome High School, Jamie currently holds the position of Operations and Training Officer in his JROTC Battalion as a Major and is Co-Captain of the Drill Team.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Troop 11 meets at Saint Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon. For more information, email Scoutmaster is Kevin Beach at kbeach@ut.edu.