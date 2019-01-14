New Y Directors Ready To Serve The Community

The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome Christian ‘CJ’ Hernandez and Lauren Brun to its leadership team as it continues to provide a safe place where Greater Brandon area community members can go to feel supported, improve their well-being and create meaningful experiences in their lives.

As membership experience director, Hernandez leads staff in providing a superior member experience at the Y. He comes to the Tampa Bay area from Ohio where he worked in membership, aquatics and wellness at the Lima Family YMCA. Prior to the Y, he worked for a national fitness chain where he supported membership and personal training. Hernandez has a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration and an MBA from Northwestern Ohio University. “Christian is excited for the opportunity to take his experiences into his new role and continues to advance the Campo Y’s impact in the community,” said Campo Y Executive Director Jarrod Williams.

Brun is the new senior aquatics experience director for the Campo Y. She has served as the aquatics experience director for the Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA for the past two years. Prior to that, Brun served as an aquatics coordinator, lifeguard and welcome center representative at various Ys within the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. She received her bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Indiana University.

“Lauren’s commitment to program quality and staff development along with her exceptional work ethic and drive has been instrumental in the growth of the Tampa YMCA’s aquatic departments,” said Aquatics Experience Executive Amanda Walker.

For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/valrico-fl-campo-ymca/ or call 684-1371.

Busch Garden’s Christmas Town™ Festivities Extended To January 6

Keep the spirit of the season glowing bright with more opportunities to visit Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town™. Park guests can stroll through Christmas Town Village under millions of twinkling lights and enjoy fan-favorite holiday shows each day now through January 6.

Guests will be immersed in festive fun at the Christmas Town Village, including merry merchandise and tasty holiday treats. Indulge in winter whiskey and wine tastings and explore unique treasures from artisans around the world at the Artisan Market at Xcursions and around the park. Little ones can visit Sesame Street Safari of Fun to join some furry friends as they learn the meaning of Christmas in ‘Elmo’s Christmas Wish,’ and even take a ride on the fan-favorite Jingle Bell Express miniature train.

The holiday merriment continues into 2019 with the Three Kings Celebration on January 5 & 6. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays and live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men under a dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.

For complete event information, including dates, times and packages, visit ChristmasTown.com.

Grand Opening Of Florida Orthopaedic Institute Celebrated

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute celebrated the grand opening in November of its new Brandon office, located at the Brandon Gateway Medical Plaza is located at 560 S. Lakewood Dr.

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute relocated on September 10 2018 to a larger facility to accommodate its growing practice in the Brandon community and to offer high-end technology and amenities. These enhancements include advanced X-ray, MRI machines and an Orthopaedic Urgent Care, their second urgent care center in Tampa specializes in orthopedics offering faster service and lower cost than an emergency room.

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute’s Urgent Care is open during both regular business hours and extended hours Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Patients experiencing an unexpected bone, joint or muscle injury, can visit the only urgent care centers in Tampa Bay specializing in orthopedics.”

David Weekley Homes Launches New Product In Encore At FishHawk Ranch

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest private home builder, will soon offer villa homes in the master-planned community of Encore at FishHawk Ranch.

Priced from the low $200s, Encore at FishHawk Ranch Villa Homes will showcase two floor plans, which range in size from 1,600 to 1,800 sq. ft. Situated on 55 ft. homesites, the series is part of Weekley’s line of low-maintenance, one-story homes in a 55+ lifestyle community and will be available for sales beginning in early 2019.

Homebuyers in Encore at FishHawk Ranch have access to resident-only community amenities, such as the award-winning, state-of-the-art amenity center, The Oasis Club, which includes a full-time lifestyle director, resort-style pool and fitness center. The community is located close to parks, miles of hike and bike trails and a variety of shopping and dining options.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Encore at FishHawk Ranch, contact 422-6175.

Create Your Life Vision-Board Workshop

Shannon Carlton with CoWork Landing, Pearl Chiarenza with Women’s Successful Living; Ronnie McLaughlin with Keller Williams Realty and Lori Nadglowski with Laurel Wealth Management present the Third Annual Vision Board Party.

Vision boards—those collages of daily reminders to achieve a life you envision for yourself—have been around for so long, it is hard to know when they even started. But like many things that start on paper, vision boards went digital with apps like Pinterest and carefully curated Tumblrs.

Experts say electronic boards lack authenticity, creativity and are, ultimately, less effective, which is why Create Your Life Vision-Board Workshop was created.

Create your vision Board to take home with the help of experts and new friends. The event is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5 at 2350 E SR 60.

Tickets are $57 per person or two tickets for $90. Ticket price includes your vision board, all materials, brunch and mimosas.

Contact Shannon Carlton at CoWork Landing at 924-4679 or shannon@coworklandingbrandon.com for tickets.

Business Immersion Retreat

The beginning of a new year is a great time to spend a full day working on your business with other successful business owners in the area. On Sunday, January 6, CoWork Landing is hosting a dedicated day for business owners. This is a full day complete with an agenda for you to generate goals for the upcoming year. Set up systems, marketing calendars, goals, events, projects, etc. We will come together twice during the day to mastermind with each other about our progress and our goals.

There is a limit of 15 people. Ticket price is $50. Call or email Shannon at 924-4679 or shannon@coworklandingbrandon.com to reserve your seat.

Unique Fighting Style Teaches Defense Strategies That Work

Anyone can learn Krav Maga. Since it is very unique from other fighting styles, it teaches the user the mentality to survive when a threat is unavoidable. It also overlooks technique for speed, aggression and raw violence. Krav Maga is designed for anyone to learn quickly and easily, by taking advantage of the attacker’s vulnerable points. These are all real world self defense strategies that work. Classes include high intensity warm up, power drills and cardio or strength drills at intense intervals. No martial arts experience is needed.

For this holiday season, you can now give the gift of self defense and preorder gift cards. Outcast Krav Maga is located at 3636 Erindale Dr., unit 103 in Valrico. For more information, call 365-5726 or email outcastkravmaga@gmail.com. Visit https://outcastkravmaga.com/.

New Self Serve Car Wash Open

FishHawk Finish Line Car Wash recently opened at 5603 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. It offers a clean, safe, family-friendly car washing environment.

Strong water pressure and top of the line hogs hair brushes are in the self service bays along with the best in class soap products. Reverse osmosis technology offers a spot-free rinse.

It is open seven days a week, 24 hrs a day for self serve wash. Detailing service is available by appointment.

For information, visit www.fishhawkfinishlinecarwash.com. Call 666-0628.