Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe Permanently Moves To February

For 20 years, Universal Studios has held Rock The Universe, a two-day Christian music festival, during September. Rock The Universe will now take place in February but do not worry you can still “rock, ride and rejoice” like previous years.

On Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2, you can worship with some of Christian music’s biggest artists. The line-up for Friday includes Lecrae, Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, Colton Dixon, Matt Maher and Rhett Walker Band. Then on Saturday, the line-up features Skillet, Crowder, Micah Tyler, Bethel Music, Francesca Battistelli and Ledger. (Artists are subject to change.)

Rock The Universe is a separated ticketed event and takes place inside the park. Ticket options and pricing can be found online at www.universalorlando.com. Please visit the website for further detail. For questions, call 407-224-7840.

Christian Music Artist Staple Chris Tomlin Returns To Tampa

Chris Tomlin’s Holy Roar Tour stops at USF’s Yuengling Center on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5 with shows starting at 7 p.m. The GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter played at this same venue in 2017 to a sold-out crowd.

The tour coincides with his new album Holy Roar, which also pairs with his book Holy Roar: 7 Words That Will Change the Way You Worship.

Also joining the tour are guests Tauren Wells, Pat Barrett, Nicole Serrano and Tomlin’s own pastor Darren Whitehead.

More information can be found at www.christomlin.com.

Ticket prices range from $29-$77.75 per person and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via phone 1-800-745-3000.

The USF Yuengling Center is located at 4202 East Fowler Ave. in Tampa.

The Ford Concert Series Presents MercyMe On Their ‘Imagine Nation Tour’

The multiplatinum selling MercyMe will perform at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sunday, May 5. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. and will also include fellow GRAMMY® nominee Crowder as well as Micah Tyler, who is best known for his multi-chart No. 1 song, Never Been A Moment.

Nearly a year after the success of the motion picture I Can Only Imagine, based off the life of MercyMe’s frontman Bart Millard, the band continues to garner more accolades with their GRAMMY®-nominated album LIFER. This year MercyMe is nominated for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Song’ for the album’s song Grace Got You. Additionally, the band was named the ‘Top Christian Artist’ at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. More information on the band can be found at www.MercyMe.org.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via phone 1-800-745-3000 or at the Amalie Arena ticket office. For more information and ticket prices, visit www.amaliearena.com or call 301-2500. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

Hillsong UNITED Returns To The United States With Special Guests

After an absence of three years, the Australian-based group Hillsong UNITED will return to the United States for their USA Tour 2019. The tour will stop at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock will join the multiplatinum-selling group on its USA Tour. With a mission to create music that speaks truth and connects people with God, Hillsong UNITED’s tunes are favored among church gatherings throughout the nation.

Visit www.premierproductions.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.hillsongunited.com.