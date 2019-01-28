Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship (DOCCF) describes itself as “a small church with a big vision and an even bigger heart.” With 120 members, the church has outgrown its current establishment of office spaces on Gibsonton Drive and is preparing for its move this spring.

In 2012, DOCCF purchased 10.2 acres of land on Rhodine Road and began work on phase one of the church campus in August of 2018. Phase one, the church building, which will house a sanctuary, a multipurpose/dining area, offices and classrooms, is scheduled to be completed by April.

During the church’s grand opening week, DOCCF will host special events featuring a prayer breakfast, an outdoor community movie night, a concert and an open mike/karaoke night.

Pastor Kenneth McKay and wife Mary Jo have led the nondenominational church for the past 13 years and lived in the Riverview area for 17 years. Pastor McKay became increasingly frustrated with the lack of space and inability to offer services and programs for church members and the surrounding community. The new church building and future construction phases will afford DOCCF the ability to care for its members with a holistic approach.

Phase two of construction, which is scheduled to be completed by the fall, will add a picnic area with gazebo and shelter, a soccer field and community garden. Following the completion of the other two phases, phase three will include the construction of a family life and wellness center.

Pastor McKay, an avid weightlifter since age 14, said he is excited about his church being able to care for the body, mind and spirit. “So often, pastors and churches only focus on the spirit because of lack of space and/or resources.”

Until the move, services are currently being held at 7732 Gibsonton Dr. in Gibsonton. Some upcoming church events include a free monthly family movie night on the 3rd Friday of every month at 7 p.m. and a Marriage Seminar/Luncheon on February 9 at 11 a.m. Visit the church’s website at www.doccf.org or call 677-8600.