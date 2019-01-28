The LifeCare annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, March 8 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a Dri-Fit polo shirt, goodie bags and contests along the golf course. The contests provide participants with opportunities to win cash prizes and trips.

The helicopter drop, a favorite among the contestants, will drop golf balls from the sky. The participant with the golf ball closest to the target wins. The suggested donation for the golf ball drop is $10 per ball.

“The LifeCare golf tournament is an event I look forward to each year,” said Pastor Dan Reid, the chairman of LifeCare’s Board of Directors. “It’s a chance to play some great golf and support a really great cause.”

The fundraising event supports the LifeCare Network, which exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblically based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage.

The ministry offers a comprehensive approach to women and men facing pregnancy decisions. Through its pregnancy medical clinics called Choices Women’s Center, LifeCare administers an average of 50 pregnancy tests each month, life-affirming ultrasounds and ongoing support.

“The Lord uses these resources as a tool and incentive to draw these families back to our center where we have the opportunity to build a relationship with them to share Christ and disciple these parents as they learn to trust God and His plan for their future,” explained Jessica Rickenbach, the development director for LifeCare.

LifeCare educates each woman who comes in for a pregnancy test on abortion, adoption and parenting. Its services are always free of charge, confidential and available to everyone.

For more information about LifeCare, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net. Contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.