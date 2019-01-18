This January and February, the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub is offering a fantastic lineup of entertainment. Everyone is sure to find something that they will enjoy. The Firehouse Pub is a great local venue that everyone should visit.

First up, on Friday, January 18, come laugh out loud to Comedy Night Ladies Choice. The headliner will be Rene Bray whose diverse comedy relates to all audiences. She will be joined by Comic Cure’s Funniest Female 2018, Sheena Reagan and special guest, Susan Sussman.

Then, on Saturday, January 19, come listen to Jimmy Griswold: Blues, Jazz, Rock Guitarist. He can regularly be found playing guitar at venues of all sizes. Griswold pays homage to any artist he covers, whether it be T-bone Walker & B.B. King or Roy Buchanan, Jeff Beck and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

On Friday, January 25 come see Ronny Cox, a superbly talented singer-songwriter, musician and actor. He has been active in the music world and Hollywood for over 40 years. He played the guitar in the ‘Dueling Banjos’ scene in the movie Deliverance. On the TV show Nashville, he performed I’ll Waltz You Home.

Next, on Saturday, February 2, come out to see the Charlie Morris Band deliver energetic and laid-back original tunes that are a blend of Blues, Country and Florida Swamp Music.

Come back on Friday, February 8 and catch The Cadillac Cowboys. According to Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, “Ken Carlyle, T.J Weger, Eric “Flycatcher” Carlson, Don Cox and Joe Martin provide an infectious mix of original and classic songs deeply rooted in the styles of Western Swing, Bluegrass, Americana and Zydeco.”

Then, come see a special offering of Theatre: Georgia O’Keefe Pioneer. This special is being offered on Saturday, February 9 and again as a matinee on Sunday, February 10. Do not miss this opportunity to enjoy an intimate glimpse into the life of this world-renowned, forthright and droll artist, Georgia O’Keeffe in her Abiquiu, New Mexico home. View several special images of herself and her work as she describes her evolution and development as a visual artist.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except the matinee which is at 3 p.m.

Tickets are reasonably priced with advanced tickets at $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.