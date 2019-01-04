Tim Tebow’s First Movie To Hit Theaters In February

Run the Race will officially hit theaters on Friday, February 22, 2019. Tebow co-produced the film with his brother, Robby. The story follows the life of Zach and David, two fictional brothers grieving their mother’s death and father’s sudden abandonment. They turn to football and faith to handle their devastating loss, but it isn’t easy. After one of the brothers suffers an injury, they must figure out how to salvage their careers and depend on each other.

“I wanted to be part of something that’s encouraging and inspirational to the viewer. I believe ‘Run The Race’ accomplishes this by showing two brothers struggling with real life, but them getting through it by supporting each other and their faith,” Tim Tebow said in a statement. “I hope those who see it can walk away with more faith, hope and love.”

Although Tebow isn’t the one in front of the camera this time around, he can identify with the two brothers in the movie.

Run the Race stars Frances Fisher, Evan Hofer, Tanner Stine, Mykelti Williamson, Mario Van Peebles and Eddie George. To watch the official trailer, visit www.YouTube.com and search for Run The Race.

‘Focus On the Family’ Premieres New Short-Form Comedy Series On YouTube

Focus on the Family has debuted a short-form comedy series on the popular social media platform YouTube.com. Created and developed by the organization’s social media strategy team, the new series is titled “The Elephant in the Room” and it uses humor to explore the paradoxical nature of the unaddressed conflicts through a quirky set of “actual” elephants.

“Jesus was a storyteller. He always taught people through parables and he was incredible at telling stories. Our goal is to follow his example and tell stories that are truly engaging at an emotional level, but that also underscore deeper truths as they do so,” the series creators Jake Roberson and Ryan Klaver said in a press release. “We’re excited to do that using humor and comedy with ‘The Elephant in the Room.'”

A second season is under development and is planned for release in February 2019. For more information visit www.focusonthefamily.com.

Chance The Rapper Goes On “Sabbatical” To Meditate On The Word Of God, Shares Prayer On Instagram

Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper has taken some time off from music to make studying and meditating on God’s Word his main focus. Last month, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to give his 9.2 million followers a peek into his morning devotions.

“I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible,” he said. “We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it.”

Chance has proudly expressed his Christian faith in the past, with his 2016 album Coloring Book featuring gospel artists like Kirk Franklin and including lines from Chris Tomlin’s hit How Great is Our God. For more information, follow Chance the Rapper on Instagram at chancetherapper.

Running For Those Who Are Not Free To Run Yet

Join radio personality Carmen and Team FREEDOM as they run for the millions enslaved around the world, including the Tampa Bay area. The team will be running the Gasparilla Distance Classic on the weekend of Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24. The Saturday races are 5K or 15K and a 5K-stroller race. On Sunday, the options are 8K or half marathon. Registration fees vary by race.

If you commit to fundraising for Hope for Justice by Tuesday, January 15, you will secure a spot on Team FREEDOM, which is separate from the registration fee.

For questions, email teamfreedom@thejoyfm.com. Hope for Justice at www.hopeforjustice.org.

Busch Garden’s Christmas Town™ Festivities Extended To January 6

Keep the spirit of the season glowing bright with more opportunities to visit Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town™. Park guests can stroll through Christmas Town Village under millions of twinkling lights and enjoy fan-favorite holiday shows each day now through January 6.

Guests will be immersed in festive fun at the Christmas Town Village, including merry merchandise and tasty holiday treats. The holiday merriment continues into 2019 with the Three Kings Celebration on January 5 & 6. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays and live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men under a dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.

For complete event information, including dates, times and packages, visit ChristmasTown.com.