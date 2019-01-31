A local eatery in the city of Brandon continues to bring its Ybor City style home cooking taste to the tables of its diners as it reaches being in operation for 24 years. Dahlia Fernandez and her husband Ron Fernandez, who own La Septima Café, offer a blend of the Spanish, Cuban and Italian cultures into all of its dishes.

On February 9, 1995, La Septima Café became established. As the restaurant outgrew its original space on Parsons Avenue, a better opportunity arose for it to relocate to the La Viva Plaza in 2011. It can now seat more than 100 guests comfortably. To add, La Septima Café closed in its patio to give it more of an industrial appeal, along with expanding the dining room another 32 seats and gained a private dining room with 24 seats in it too.

Dahlia said she is pleased about the newer location.

“The transition worked out great as we received more parking; a full bar and new customers from the south side of Brandon, the FishHawk and River Hills communities,” Dahlia said.

La Septima Café also offers a wide variety of foods and beverages. For those dining here for the first time, Dahlia recommends ordering a dish called ‘Walk Around La Septima,’ which costs $16.85. It consists of a sampling of the house favorites such as Ropa Vieja, Picadillo and more. La Septima also provides a daily lunch special menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also serves an array of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages that includes coffee, soft drinks, wine and more. La Septima Café also offers offsite catering, delivery through Mobile Meals and takeout just to name a few.

“Overall, we have a history with our community and appreciate all of the support,” Dahlia said.

For more information, visit La Septima’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LaSeptimaCafe/ or please visit the website at http://laseptimacafe.com/index.shtm. It is located at 702 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 685-0502.