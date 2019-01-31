Enjoy A Garden Tea Party Luncheon With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection

A Garden Party Tea is Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon celebration for Valentines Day on Monday, February 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. All ladies are welcome. No membership is required. This is a nondenominational event.

Please join in for a fun hat competition and joy and fellowship together. Bring your best friend. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation.

Chabad Of Brandon Luncheon Discussion Will Focus On Inclusion

Chabad of Brandon will take an important step in incorporating inclusion of individuals with disabilities and mental health conditions in the synagogue and throughout Jewish life Saturday, February 9 in conjunction with Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), which is February. Religious settings such as the synagogue or holiday programs often present a unique set of challenges to people living with disabilities and mental health conditions.

A focus of the weekend will be learning how community members can better support people with disabilities so that they feel at home in the synagogue and at community events.

The project, dubbed ‘ShabbaTTogether,’ is a project of the Ruderman Chabad Inclusion Initiative, an organization that empowers Jewish communities to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for people with disabilities and mental health conditions.

“Our community, just like every community, includes people with disabilities,” said Rabbi Mendel Rubashkin, Director at Chabad of Brandon. “We may not always see or understand what someone is going through, but we can work to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and like they truly belong at Chabad of Brandon.”

The inclusion initiative draws inspiration from the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, who taught that all Jewish people are one entity, and while each individual has different talents and abilities, every individual who fulfills his or her obligations to the extent of their God-given capacities shares in the totality of the effort and accomplishment.

Services begin at 10 a.m. followed by the luncheon at 12:30 p.m.

Chabad of Brandon sees this Shabbat as a time to increase awareness of inclusion, by hosting a Shabbat luncheon during which there will be a discussion on inclusion.

For more information please call 813-571-8100 or visit jewishbrandon.com.

Practical Strategies Help With Concerns About Falling

The award-winning program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Retirement Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four-week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from February 5 through February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet Noah at 413-8900 for more information.

Tampa Bay Symphony Winter 2019 Concerts

The Tampa Bay Symphony, conducted by Mark Sforzini, will present concerts on Sunday, February 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater; on Tuesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N in St. Petersburg; and on Sunday, February 24 at 2:30 p.m. in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center in Tampa.

Featured will be Jeffrey Smick, the orchestra’s concertmaster, who will play The Lark Ascending, a violin solo by the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. Smick is the Assistant Concertmaster of The Florida Orchestra. The theme of the concerts are ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare,’ and the orchestra will play the symphonic poems Hamlet and Ophelia by Edward MacDowell and Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture by Tchaikovsky, both works inspired by Shakespeare plays.

Also on the program is Declaration, patterned after the Declaration of Independence, by Ben Goldberg, a finalist in the Tampa Bay Symphony’s 2018 Call for Scores composition competition.

Visit www.tampabaysymphony.com or call 727-827-8087. Students admitted free; over 18 they must show student ID.

Moving Day, A Walk For Parkinson’s To Take Place At USF In April

On Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon, the Parkinson’s Foundation will host its fifth annual Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s to unite the Tampa Bay community in the fight against Parkinson’s. Funds raised through Moving Day will support cutting-edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families here in Tampa Bay.

More than just a walk, this is a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, Resource Pavilion and its signature Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance, Tai Chi and Rock Steady Boxing—all proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.

Moving Day Tampa Bay will take place at the University of South Florida campus. To register and to donate, visit www.movingdaytampabay.org.

If your company would like to sponsor or exhibit contact Megan Willard at 940-7246 or mwillard@parkinson.org.