The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Thursday, March 7. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m.

It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets cost $20 and include light dinner, drinks and prizes.

Tickets may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998. Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in the community.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, February 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, chacha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle.

The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Crawfish Festival At Winthrop Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers And Donations

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview will hold its Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Founders Square Park in Winthrop, 11109 Winthrop Market St. in Riverview.

There will be live music and plenty of food, drinks, deserts and activities for the children.

There is no entry fee. A $20 crawfish meal will include about two lbs. of crawfish with the fixings (corn and potatoes). Other food items and beverages will be available for purchase at the event, to include Cajun & Creole food and drinks, hamburgers and hot dogs. Pepin Brewing will be providing a beer truck.

The Rotary Club is looking for sponsors, volunteers, donations and more. Visit www.luvcrawfish.com or call event organizer Rhonda McDaniel at 330-9321.