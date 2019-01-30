All Welcome To Silent Auction And Trivia Night Benefiting Rajun’ Bull Band

The Bloomingdale Senior High School Rajun’ Bull Band is hosting its annual auction on Saturday, February 23 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, located at 701 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The community is invited to come out and have some fun while helping the Band and Color Guard raise funds for much needed musical instruments and equipment upgrades.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Silent Auction and will include a trivia night beginning at 5 p.m.

The Silent Auction will continue between Trivia rounds.

The cost is $10 per person (up to six players per team). There will be prizes, 50/50, Mulligans and more.

Last year, as the Bloomingdale Bulls football team made school history making it to the third round of the playoffs, the Rajun’ Bull Marching Band & Color Guard was there to support the team every step of the way. “Our band is a major factor (when they travel with us also) and does an incredible job of playing very loudly and making it difficult on our opponent,” said former Head Coach Max Warner.

Business donations are welcome for the Silent Auction. Contact Brandye Fenn at 841-9090 or rajunbullband@mail.com.

13th Annual FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off

Calling all chefs! It is free to enter the FishHawk Ranch Chili Cook-Off that will take place on Saturday, February 16 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.

Space is limited. There will be three prizes in two categories. Visit www.fishhawkconnect.com or the FishHawk Ranch Mobile App to download the application. You can also pick one up at the Osprey Club, 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr.

For those interested in tasting the chili, the fee is $5 (no pre-registration required).

Enjoy Italian ice, soda, beer and water which will be available for purchase. ECHO will be accepting donations of canned and dry foods.

Local FishHawk Student To Represent Area At Miss Florida Teen USA Competition

FishHawk resident and Newsome student Andrea Conord has been selected to represent the Bloomingdale area at the Miss Florida Teen USA® Competition as Miss Bloomingdale Teen USA. Her selection was based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, her passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women to follow in her footsteps.

To book her on any appearances for your organization, please email andreaconord88@gmail.com.

The Executive State Directors, the Chrisley Family, conducted the Sunshine State’s oldest and most celebrated competition in January in Coral Springs to qualify two young ladies to advance to either Miss Teen USA or Miss USA and ultimately Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe Organization (MOU) uses its global grassroots reach to empower women to be self-confident and strive to be their personal best. MUO believes that every woman should be “Confidently Beautiful.” The MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® events provide an international platform through dedicated partnerships with charities, sponsors and brands around the world.

Better Living For Seniors Quarterly Meeting

On Tuesday, February 22 from 9:45-11 a.m., you are invited to the Better Living for Seniors Meeting which will be about the Legal Considerations for Seniors & their caregivers. Networking begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

It will take place at the Senior Connection Center, 8928 Brittany Way in Tampa. Members are free and nonmembers pay $5 cash at the door. All are welcome.

Spring Season Sign-ups Are Underway At Pinecrest Little League

Pinecrest Little League (PLL) welcomes all children ages 4 to 16 to play baseball and softball this spring season. PLL is enjoying robust growth due in part to a resurgence of Little League’s popularity, as well as Pinecrest’s strong volunteer base committed to making recreational and competitive baseball/softball fun and financially accessible for all kids.

With the proliferation of travel teams and parents in search of the best training grounds for their children to earn college scholarships, PLL has a different approach. PLL primarily focuses on the fun and learning of the game to instill a lifetime love of sports and physical activity. The league encourages kids to play multiple sports. Some Little Leaguers go on to play Major League Baseball, but all Little Leaguers gain valuable life lessons, personal growth and great memories.

PLL invites all children to play baseball and softball, exercising competitive team spirit in a wholesome environment. Every child can learn the game, improve his or her skills and grow in character and confidence at PLL.

Join us for another fantastic spring season. For more information on how to sign up, visit www.pinecrestlittleleague.org or call 473-2516.