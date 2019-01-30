This month, the Tampa Theatre will host two exciting events—Winefest and Hollywood Awards Night. Both events will take place in February at the historic Tampa Theatre located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

First up is the Tampa theatre’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Winefest, a two-night event, begins on Friday, February 22 with a two-tiered Wine Tasting. There will be dozens of boutique wines and small plates from Tampa’s top independent restaurants. In addition, attendees can bid on fun stuff from area restaurants, services and attractions.

Premium Admission starts at 7 p.m. and costs $90. Grand Admission is at 8 p.m. with tickets at $55.

On Saturday, February 23, the Tampa Theatre will host an elegant Wine Pairing at 7 p.m. The historic stage will be expanded to seat more than 275 people who will feast on a multi course meal prepared by Mise en Place chef Marty Blitz.

Tickets to this exclusive event are $275 per person or $500 per couple.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “While any nonprofit can throw one incredible gala in a weekend, Tampa Theatre is shooting for the stars by planning two: After Vino Royale wraps on Saturday night, the majestic movie palace will roll out there red carpet for its 20th Annual Hollywood Awards night on Sunday, February 24.”

The red-carpet reception begins at 7 p.m. under the historic marquee. Live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m. on the big screen.

You have three viewing options for the night. The Balcony Ticket is $20. You can watch from the balcony and get popcorn, soda and water.

The Mezzanine Ticket is $50 and gets you a reserved seat, two drink tickets for beer and wine and VIP drink service.

The Party Deck Ticket is $150 and gets you VIP Party Deck seating, buffet dinner, open beer and wine and signature cocktails and more.

To get tickets to any of these fun events, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.