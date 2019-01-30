Plant City Entertainment will present Ragtime in February. You can select from several shows over two weekends—Friday, February 15 and 22; Saturday, February 16 and 23; and Sunday, February 17 and 24. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8 p.m. The Sunday Matinee is at 2 p.m.

Tickets are just $18 for adults, and $14 for students under 17 and seniors. There is an Opening Night Special of two tickets for $25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pceshows.com.

The musical Ragtime is based on a novel by E.L. Doctrow. The musical is set at the turn of the 20th Century. It tracks the lives of three diverse families, all of whom are in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile melting pot of turn of the century New York. Over the course of the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter and an African American ragtime musician intertwine.

Plant City Entertainment’s presentation of Ragtime is directed by April Golombek who initially pitched the idea of doing the musical.

“I pitched the show because although it is set in the early 1900s, its tones and themes are still very timely. The show is as beautiful as it is powerful. It is about finding love, building bridges and our search for peace even in times where it seems like it is impossible to find those things,” said Golombek.

There is a cast of over 45, a crew of 10 and a live orchestra of over 12 musicians. The cast is as diverse as the show itself. Golombek added, “This show has had a real impact on all of us, and we are all passionate about sharing it with the community.”

The live orchestra is conducted by Joe Scarbrough of NYNE Productions. Scarbrough said, “NYNE is excited to work with our friends at PCE on Ragtime. Our 15-piece orchestra will bring the music of the early 1900s Harlem, Klezmer and ragtime styles to life to tell this beautiful story.”

Plant City Entertainment is a 501(c)(3) located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. Visit www.pceshows.com.