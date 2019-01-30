Tom Gallo Law’s New Location

Are your legal affairs in order? Will your family be provided for when you are no longer able to do so? Have you set up a plan for your family that will adequately provide for them?

Thomas J. Gallo, Attorney, P.A., offers complimentary consultations to help you determine the best course of action for you and your loved ones. You are invited to schedule your complimentary consultation.

Gallo can help you answer questions and help you plan to protect and provide for your family. He is committed to the welfare of his clients and providing peace of mind about their estate planning. He takes the time necessary to educate and inform his clients so they understand and make decisions that are best suited for them individually.

Tom Gallo Law is now located at 2240 Lithia Center Lane in Valrico. Call 815-4529 or email Thomas@tomgallolaw.com.

A Country Cat House Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award

For the fourth year, A Country Cat House has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) honoring service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018.

“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”

Owner Eileen Dalton and husband Scott were excited to receive the award. “We are happy to announce we’ve received 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award. Thanks to all of our customers for making it possible.”

A Country Cat House is located at more information, call 654-2287 or visit http://acountrycathousetampa.com/.

Dream Vacation’s Three Year Anniversary

Dream Vacations celebrated its third year in business with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber.

The evening was a showcase of travel experiences for anyone interested in taking a cruise—featuring a chair massage, photo booth, delicious food, a kids’ table and more, leaving guests with a sampling of what a typical cruise can provide their guests. Dream Vacations is waiting to match you with the vacation of your dreams from cruises to land excursions and all inclusive.

For more information, please call Jenifer Breaux of Dream Vacations at 667-7000 or visit www.JBVacationPros.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy Welcomes Inspired Mobile Fitness

Motion ChiroTherapy recently welcomed Inspired Mobile Fitness, which offers small group personal training, private training and in-home training. Owner Rashah Davis offers a private studio where trainers can focus on delivering life-changing results to the individuals served.

It combines a science-based approach to exercise and nutrition, with a creative art of programming fun, actionpacked workouts that deliver great results. Now that it shares a roof with Motion ChiroTherapy and a Licensed Massage Therapist, this is truly a ‘one stop shop’ for all your health and wellness needs.

Dr. Robert Lutz of Motion ChiroTherapy is a rehab-based, sports chiropractor who wants to relieve your pain as quickly as possible while restoring better biomechanics offering solutions unique to you that help you get back in motion.

“With the addition of Inspired Mobile Fitness and a licensed massage therapist, we are now able to meet anyone’s needs of ‘Pain to Performance’ under one roof.”

Both businesses are located at 16765 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

For more on Inspired Mobile Fitness, call 352-213-1143 or visit inspiredmobilefitness.com. For more on Motion ChiroTherapy, call 793-7791 or visit motionchirotherapy.com.

The Salt Grotto Celebrates New Ownership

The Salt Grotto hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating its new ownership, updated salt rooms and services. It offers Dry Salt Therapy with 99.99 percent of Pure Grade Sodium Chloride for a complementary treatment to relieve symptoms associated with respiratory ailments. You can experience the Salt Room, Salt Bed Chamber, Children’s Himalayan Salt Play Room, Infrared Sauna or Massage Therapy.

The Salt Grotto is located at 1026 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico. To book your appointment, call 324-8946 or visit www.thesaltgrotto.com.

Cruise Planners Offers Carnival Cruise Night

Join Cruise Planners franchise owners Christi & Vern Elliott, along with a Carnival representative, to dispel some of the myths about Carnival, Cruising and Travel Agents.

Carnival Cruise Night is being held at Winthrop Liquors beer garden on Wednesday, February 13 from 6– 9 p.m. Enjoy a drink while you find out what is new on Carnival ships and current promotions.

“We hope to debunk these and other myths like: There is nothing to do in port but shop, I’ll get seasick and more. It’s going to be a lot of fun and informative. After all, what’s more fun than vacation?”

RSVP is not required but appreciated at 445-8300 or Christine.elliott@cruiseplanners.com. Visit www.whywaittravel.com.

Medi-Weightloss® Can Help You Achieve A Healthy Weight

The Medi-Weightloss® Program is not just another diet, it is a Physician-Supervised and clinically-proven approach that helps patients achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The professionals focus on preventive medicine. After medical tests and in-depth consultation with each patient, the medical staff creates an individualized and comprehensive plan for each patient.

Preventative care services are offered including screening and counseling, such as: Screening for and management of obesity and metabolic syndrome (adults and adolescents age 12-18), medical nutrition therapy/counseling for healthy diet, behavioral counseling, fitness recommendations, cholesterol screening, screening for Type 2 diabetes and screening for high blood pressure.

Medi-Weightloss® is located at 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 877-MEDLOSS or visit www.mediweightloss.com.

Manatee Apparel Graphics Now Acts As E-Commerce And Fulfillment Service

Established in 1987, Manatee Apparel Graphics offers a wide variety of products and services: embroidery, screen printing, digital printing, sublimation, promotional items, banners, decorated tablecloths, decals, window clings and more.

Owners Dennis and Linda Frey are excited to announce that they now offer E-Commerce and Fulfillment services to customers anywhere in the United States.

For customers not currently selling online or wanting the hassle of it, Manatee Apparel builds and hosts their website, all orders flow through it, and orders are fulfilled anywhere in the US ensuring quality products and timely delivery. Quarterly customers are sent a check for their portion of the proceeds. The sites can be used for: school uniforms, civic organizations, clothing lines, small businesses, corporations, sporting organizations, musicians and many more.

For more information on Manatee Apparel call 866-413-8400 or check out promotional video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkYgbM f0Ufk.

Manatee Apparel is located at 6520 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and has another location at 1130 9th St. W. in Bradenton. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.manateeapparel.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manateeapparel.

David Weekley Opens New Model Homes In Waterset

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, has opened its second model home in the Apollo Beach community of Waterset. The Serefina showcases the builder’s Cottage Series homes, starting from the $385s.

Open daily for tours, the fully-furnished Serefina model home is one of the builder’s Design it Yourself floor plans, offering a one-of-a-kind web-based program that allows home shoppers to create a floor plan in four steps, providing real-tie updates to room counts and pricing.

The builder’s other series within Waterset, the Garden Series, offers six floor plans, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 sq. ft., situated on 40 ft. homesites.

Community amenities include The Landing Club and Café, with a pool and fitness center, three community parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Waterset Garden Series is located close to Apollo Beach, Tampa Bay and a variety of shopping and dining options.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Waterset Cottage and Garden Series, call 774-4155. Visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification As An PhiBrow Artist

Missy Duncan, with Missy’s Ink Permanent Cosmetics recently completed a new advanced certification and is now a PhiBrow Artist, completing a course through PhiBrow Academy (Microblading USA).

PhiBrows is a manual, semipermanent technique of hyperrealistic eyebrow drawing in which the shape of eyebrows is calculated according to facial morphology and golden proportion (phi 1,618).

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information, call 659-0648 or visit www.missysink.com.

Benzer Pharmacy Comes To Skytop Medical Plaza In FishHawk Ranch With Free Home Delivery

Maulik Patel is the owner of Benzer Pharmacy a new neighbor pharmacy which recently opened at 5603 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

The pharmacy provides a patient-focused experience including quality, attention and understanding to each patient by taking the opportunity to listen.

Benzer Pharmacy offers affordability, availability and education on medication as well as a vital clinical program to patients centered on a healthy lifestyle, caregiver assistance and positive outcomes.

Benzer Pharmacy offers free antibiotics, a $2.99/month generic program, free delivery and less than 10-minute wait in the store.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, call 548-2493. Visit www.benzerpharmacy.com.