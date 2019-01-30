There is more to explore than ever before at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in 2019. New this year, park guests can enjoy fan favorite events EVERY week of 2019 as a part of the park’s 60th Anniversary celebration. Guests can enjoy the celebration all year with great deals on park admission, including BOGO Fun Cards—purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE—and a FREE Preschool Card available for children age 5 and younger.

With a nostalgic nod to the park’s roots as a brewery, guests age 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary beer samples each day of 2019 at Serengeti Outlook Pub and Restaurant and Garden Gate Café. The cold brews will provide the perfect accompaniment to a day at the park. Valid identification is required for age verification. Real Music, Real Masters Monday–Saturday, January 7–March 16.

The longest-running concert series at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has returned again with incredible live music and entertainment spanning from the 1950s to today. Daily performances at the park’s Stanleyville Theater include the following world-class acts:

Cirque Vertigo featuring the Wallenda Duo: March 11–16

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: January 28–February 2

The Diamonds: February 4–9

Ballroom with a Twist: February 11–16

The 5th Dimension: February 18–23

Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Ealges Tribute Band: February 25–March 2

Lorrie Morgan: March 4–9

Throughout 2019, park guests can enjoy can’t-miss events for all tastes and ages, including the following fan favorites:

Sesame Street Safari of Fun Kids’ Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays, February 2–10, May 4–19, and October 5–27;

Food & Wine Festival on select dates from March 16–April 28;

Guy Harvey Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays, May 11 and 12, Dec. 7 and 8;

Jack Hanna Weekends on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19;

Summer Nights nightly from May 31–August 11;

Fall & Holiday Favorites, including: Bier Fest—a unique blend of food and favorite craft beers from around the world and local favorites; Howl-O-Scream*, celebrating 20 years this fall, there is nowhere to hide at Howl-O-Scream 2019; and Christmas Town, with millions of twinkling lights and festive shows.

For more information, visit the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website https://buschgardens.com/tampa.