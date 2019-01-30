Newsome Freshman Alyssa Creason-Beaver will spend a few days this summer as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. It will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts from June 23-25.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists to stay true to their dream and help provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Alyssa’s nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Newsome based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

Alyssa will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research, be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles, be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director of National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Alyssa Creason-Beaver are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career. Based in Washington D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians.

For information, visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.