Whether it is a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, travel planning can be stressful and time consuming. FishHawk resident Becky Kelly has learned the secret to stress-free travel planning: she calls Jenifer Breaux, owner of Dream Vacations and relaxes while Breaux plans vacations her family will remember for a lifetime.

Kelly first met Breaux when she was trying to decide between an Alaskan cruise or land package.

“Jenifer listened to my family’s needs and what we wanted in a vacation and we decided that a land package would be a better fit for my family,” said Kelly, whose four children at the time were between the ages of 11 and 16. The vacation package included a flight to Anchorage, train travel throughout the state, hotels, all transfers and excursions.

“My kids still talk about the train ride because they were able to relax, read, nap, charge their electronic devices and look out the windows at the amazing views,” she said. “We would not have these memories if it hadn’t been for Jenifer.”

Since that first trip, Dream Vacations has helped Kelly plan a Norwegian cruise (including directions to the port, parking and shore excursions) and a five-day ski trip to Breckenridge, complete with ski school, dog sledding and snowmobiling.

From cruises to land packages anywhere on the globe, Breaux has the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for her customers while offering the best value.

To get a sample of cruising or the all-inclusive vacation experience, attend Dream Vacation’s second annual vacation night on Thursday, January 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Venue, 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Attendees will get their mock passports stamped at various booths showcasing the experiences found at all-inclusive resorts and cruise ships, including spas, kids’ clubs and food and drinks. Attendees booking a cruise will receive a $50 onboard credit that is not available through the cruise line.

Whether you are planning a relaxing escape, a girlfriend getaway, a mancation, romantic honeymoon or a family reunion, the Dream Vacations experience will be completely hassle-free. Breaux is prepared to handle every detail, from printing out documents and luggage tags to identifying sights to see, packing lists, maps and weather forecasts.

To schedule your dream vacation, visit www.jbvacationpros.com or call directly at 667-7000.