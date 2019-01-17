Each year, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) oversees the election of a new Honorary Mayor. Thankfully, this does not require any pencil-filled circles or hanging chads or even recounts. All this race needs is cash. At the end of the given time period, the contestant who has helped to raise the most dollars for their charity is named the winner. Bill Andrew, Activities Director at Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care, raised more than $24,000 recently and will be named the 2019 Honorary Mayor of Riverview.

Andrew said, “The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is the greatest chamber of all. Having being raised a chamber ‘brat,’ I truly understand the impact that a chamber can have on the community.”

He decided to run in this year’s race to help raise funds for two charities close to his heart—Seeds of Hope and South County Spartans Athletic Program Inc. He began volunteering with Seeds of Hope back in 2010 by helping his sister, Jill Andrew, host the Kids Area at the annual FishHawk Turkey Trot.

South County Spartans Athletic Program Inc. is a relatively new program giving more children the opportunity to participate in football, wrestling, golf and cheerleading. Andrew had heard Christian Beiter, President of the organization, talk about the Spartans during GRCC’s Taking Care of Business meetings and became inspired.

The leaders and volunteers for both of these organizations stepped up to help and assist Andrew in his race for Mayor. Through event after event, they encouraged folks to attend, they set up, tore down, prepared food and counted money.

As Mayor, Andrew will serve one year on the GRCC Board of Directors and appear at ribbon cuttings and other events throughout the area.

Andrew has been in Florida since 1978. For a few years, he took off traveling as an entertainer in the hospitality industry. He is currently Director of Music at Mulberry United Methodist Church. In 2003, he settled in Florida again, but it was not until 2013 that he took his position as Activities Director alongside his sister Jill as Senior Director of Sales & Marketing at Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care.

