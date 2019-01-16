In The Mood, a 1940s musical revue will return to the Tampa Theatre for two shows on Saturday, February 9. The shows are at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are now available. As it returns to Tampa, In The Mood is celebrating 25 years of entertaining audiences. Get your tickets now.

In The Mood, whose singers and dancers are backed by the String of Pearls Orchestra, features nostalgic songs that give tribute to the 1940s. “In The Mood aspires to promote the memory of this most significant time in American history and continues to inspire across the generations,” said Jill Revelle Witecki with the Tampa Theatre.

Witecki added, “For more than two hours, this big, retro event will hold audiences enthralled with its period costumes, fine vocal and orchestral arrangements, choreography by Broadway veteran, Alex Sanchez and sheer American pizzazz.”

You will hear classics such as Swingin’ on a Star, Tuxedo Junction, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Sing Sing Sing, Chattanooga Choo Choo, I’ll be Seeing You, La Vie En Rose, Take the A Train, The Last Time I Saw Paris and more. “This is a program that will leave audiences cheering,” said Witecki.

In The Mood creator and Producer, Bud Forrest said, “The show introduces new generations to the swing, the rhythm and the jazzy, sentimental and patriotic music of a pivotal time in American history when everyone listened to and danced to up-tempo big band rhythms and intimate ballads.”

This music is being made popular today thanks to the talents of singers such as Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The duo created a Grammy award-winning duet album, Cheek to Cheek. In addition, the YouTube phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox earns hundreds of millions of views covering big band era hits.

The Tampa Theatre itself is a City of Tampa landmark. It is one of Americas best preserved movie palaces and the perfect venue for a show like In The Mood.

Tickets to In The Mood start at $49.50 (service charges may apply). You can get your tickets at the Tampa Theatre Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. You can also order them online at www.tampatheatre.org.