Former Bloomingdale football Head Coach Max Warner has accepted a job at Bowling Green University as the quarterbacks coach. Warner led the Bulls to three straight winning seasons, including a record-setting season this year, with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the regional final against perennial power Venice. The Bulls won their first two playoff games in school history and hosted their first playoff game ever.

“I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish in our three years at Bloomingdale,” said Warner. “The most important thing to me was the friendships and relationships we formed with the coaches, players, families and faculty at Bloomingdale. It is a very special place, and it all starts with the people associated with the program. Bloomingdale will forever be in my family’s heart as my first opportunity to be a head coach. Collectively, we all changed the football culture at Bloomingdale—the standard has been put in place and Jake Coulson and the staff and players will continue to raise the bar in 2019 and beyond.”

Bloomingdale has promoted first-year defensive coordinator Jake Coulson to head coach. He had great success as the defensive coordinator, leading a defense that gave up less than a touchdown per game and did not give up a point until the fifth game of the season, while posting six total shutouts.

“I’m thankful to Coach Warner and the Bloomingdale administration for the opportunity,” said Coulson. “It means the world to me. I have worked my entire life for this opportunity, so I am ready to get going.”

Before Coulson came to Bloomingdale last season, he coached in Texas, where he is from. He was the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator for Georgetown’s East View high school from 2015-2017; the defensive coordinator for the 2014 Rockdale (12-2) state quarterfinalist team; the defensive coordinator for Hamshire-Fannett in 2012-2013; and was the passing game coordinator for Florence from 2009-2011.

Coulson will inherit a good program. The Bulls had minimal success until Max Warner became head coach three years prior. Bloomingdale had only made two playoff appearances in the schools 31-year history before Warner took them to the playoffs the last two seasons.

“I think Coach Coulson will be a great head coach and I know for sure he knows a lot about football, and we all respect him,” said junior running back Dominic Gonnella. “He leads by example. He does everything the right way, in my eyes, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for that.”

According to Coulson, the Bulls’ off-season will start on January 8. “The off-season is where you win football games,” said Coulson. “We are going to out-work our opponents.”