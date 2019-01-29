During His ministry, Jesus performed more than 40 miracles including healing the sick, changing the natural elements of nature and even raising people from the dead. A miracle is considered an event that occurs outside the bounds of natural law. Each month, we will take a closer look at one of His miracles to understand the depth of His love for us. Understanding the miracles of Jesus can change your life, and it all begins with believing through faith.

The second documented miracle of Jesus was recorded in John 4:46-54 and tells the story of Jesus healing a royal nobleman’s son. “Once more Jesus visited Cana in Galilee, where He had turned the water into wine. And there was a royal official whose son lay sick at Capernaum.”

When the man heard that Jesus had arrived in Galilee from Judea, he made the journey of more than 20 miles on foot. When he reached Jesus, the official addressed him as “Sir,” and begged for Jesus to come back with him to heal his son who was close to death. Even though the man had legal authority, he was submitting to Jesus.

Jesus responded, “Unless you see miraculous signs and wonders, you will never believe.”

The officer believed Jesus could heal his son and persisted in faith. Jesus recognized the man’s belief and responded, “You may go. Your son will live.” The man obeyed and returned to his son, believing that Jesus needed only to speak the words that his son would live.

As the man traveled back to Capernaum, some of his servants were running to meet him to bring the good news that his son had been healed. The man realized that his son had been healed at the exact moment that Jesus had said, “Your son lives.” Because of this miracle, the man’s entire household became believers.

John chose to record this particular miracle because it demonstrated that Jesus had the power to heal a dying child 20 miles away. This is the faith that all believers should practice—although we may not see it visibly, we must trust in our faith in God.

Time and distance are not obstacles for God’s miraculous powers. Just like the man in this story, we must ask and move forward believing that our prayers will be answered. When we do this, our faith is exercised, and it will grow and be strengthened. We should demonstrate to others how God’s blessings come through our faith in Him.