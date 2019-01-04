The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular will feature a new twist in its 2019 tour. Besides the fresh lineup of Christian artists, the tour will include a 360° “in the round” center stage for the performances. With 44 cities scheduled on the tour, Winter Jam will make a stop in Tampa’s Amalie arena on Saturday, January 12. The show begins at 6 p.m. with a $15 admission per person at the door.

Headlining Christian music’s biggest annual tour is the widely known Newsboys United, whose current members include Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel. With 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations and multiple Dove Awards, the legendary band will perform some of their best-known hits from the band’s three-decade career.

Winter Jam’s lineup also includes GRAMMY®-nominated former American Idol finalist Danny Gokey, GRAMMY®- winning recording artist Mandisa, Northern Ireland’s Rend Collective, Skillet’s drummer LEDGER, GRAMMY®-nominated tour creators NewSong and Dove Award-nominated music artist Hollyn. In addition to these household names, the Pre-Jam Party will feature up-and-coming Christian musicians.

“I’ve been extremely excited to tell people about this year’s lineup,” said NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell. “Not only are we thrilled to tour with several artists who’ve never been part of Winter Jam before, but we can’t wait to be back on the road with some of our closest friends. It’s going to be fun!”

Since 1995, Winter Jam has provided a platform to spread the gospel in major cities across the country. This year’s tour will include a gospel presentation from Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier or Zane Black.

“We’re looking forward to having a 360° stage for the first time,” Carswell added. “It’s something we’ve dreamed about, and now it’s a reality for us and the fans. This setup will offer better views, more seating and surround sound. More than anything, I’m just ready to see how God is going to use all the artists, songs and speakers to draw people to Himself. He’s the reason we do this every year!”

Visit 2019.jamtour.com. Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.