With 84 years in the making, it is no wonder why popular groups like NEEDTOBREATHE and for KING & COUNTRY return to the Strawberry festival for encore performances. The time-honored event will run from February 28-March 10 at 303 N. Lemon St. in Plant City.

The GRAMMY®-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will take the stage on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., and the two-time GRAMMY® winner for KING & COUNTRY will perform on Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“Our headline entertainment lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements we make prior to the opening of the festival,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We receive many calls throughout the year leading up to the event from guests who are eager to hear who will be performing.”

The South Carolina rock band NEEDTOBREATHE crosses over the imaginary line between contemporary Christian music and secular music. Their 2016 album H A R D L O V E debuted as No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts.

“We’re looking forward to being back at the Strawberry Festival for another great year,” said NEEDTOBREATHE, whose members include Bear Rinehart, Bo Rinehart, Seth Bolt and Josh Lovelace. “We’re thrilled to be a part of another incredible lineup.”

Also joining the noteworthy lineup is the pop duo for KING & COUNTRY. The Aussie brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have garnered four No. 1 hits with their songs, titled “joy,” “Priceless,” “Fix My Eyes” and “Shoulders.”

Besides nightly headline entertainment, the festival features vendors, Midway rides, livestock display and, of course, the crowd-pleasing favorite—strawberry shortcake. Festival gate admission is free for ages 5 and under, $5 for ages 6-12 and $10 for ages 13 and over.

Tickets for each concert are sold separately and do not include festival gate admission. NEEDTOBREATHE tickets are $35 per person, and tickets to for KING & COUNTRY are $30 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com or the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

For more information and to check out other headline entertainment, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest19).