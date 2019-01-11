The Newsome Athletic Booster Club is hosting its inaugural Howl at the Moon 5K Glow Run along with a Kids’ Fun Run on Saturday, February 9, to help support the athletic programs at Newsome High School.

“The Booster Club is excited to offer this fun event to Newsome and the community,” said Booster President Jill Rintoul. “This is the first nighttime glow run/walk that has been hosted in the surrounding area and we believe it’s a going to be a great fit for our organization and provide a tremendous benefit to Newsome student athletes.”

This event is open to the community. All participants will receive goody bags, and the first 400 participants will receive a free T-shirt for the event. Participants will go through six color stations with UV color powder and black lights. They will also have a DJ, selfie booths and other activities after the race.

There are several options for entry fees. The early bird registration is $20 and runs through Friday, January 25. After that the entry fee is $25 through Thursday, February 7. The final Registration is $30 and is only available at packet pickup on Friday, February 8, 2019 or on the evening of the run, if space is available.

The packet pickups will be at the Newsome High School football stadium on Friday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. and the race will begin at 7 p.m. for the 5K. The Kids’ 1 mile Fun Run will begin around 7:15 p.m.

The course will start at the Newsome High School football stadium and continue through the FishHawk Youth Sports Complex and back to the stadium. Strollers are welcome and children under five are free. Teams are welcome and encouraged to participate.

According to Rintoul, the purpose of the Athletic Booster Club is to generate funds through memberships, sponsorships, Wolf Wear sales and concessions to benefit the student athletes and all the sports programs at Newsome High School.

This past year, the Booster Club gave just over $33,000 to the sports programs, which was 15 percent more than the previous year and a club record. Items given to sports teams include senior athletic scholarships, meals for state and regional attendees, banquet meals for athletes and, most importantly, over $20,000 in wish list items that coaches request for their sport, such as uniforms, equipment, transportation and tournament fees.

“Registration is open,” said Rintoul. “Everyone is welcome, from seasoned runners to families and kids looking for a fun way to support the local high school.”

You can register for the event at NHSBoosters.com.