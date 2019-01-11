The MOMS Club of Lithia-Bevis/Stowers is hosting a FishHawk Comedy Night to give parents a fun local night out and to raise funds for a local charity, Operation Lotus, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help restore hope for families who have experienced a loss or a dramatic life-altering event.

Throughout the years, the charity, founded by FishHawk resident Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy, who started the organization after the tragic loss of her husband Leon, has stepped in to help members of the community in need. The money raised at Comedy Night will be used to help families who are struggling to afford burial or cremation services for their children.

Comedy Night will be held on Thursday, January 31, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Palmetto Club located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. This year, FishHawk Comedy Night will feature three local comedians: Heather Campese, Catherine Maloney and Trish Keating.

With a salty, sarcastic style, Heather Campese offers up an unapologetic look at dating and intimacy. In just a couple of years, she has performed at local comedy clubs, started and managed her own room in Central Florida and has produced comedy shows for fundraising events in SW Florida.

Catherine Maloney seems like a typical hard working mom—except this mom sees teachable moments in the show Snapped, has won the ‘Biggest Jerk’ Comedy Contest and entertains clubs and colleges around the country with her sharp stand-up comedy.

Trish Keating’s style of comedy is one part social satire, two parts personal pain and most parts attitude. She revs up her own brand of sarcasm and self-deprecating humor onstage regularly all across the country.

MOMS Club President Michelle Morgan says, “We are pleased to be assisting Operation Lotus to raise money to aid families who are unable to afford the burial or headstone for a child they have lost. To provide aid for this cause, we are hoping for a successful fundraising event.”

Tickets are $45 per person, or a table for eight can be reserved for $320. Tickets include dinner, dessert and the show. There also will be a cash bar, raffles and silent auctions for admission tickets and gift baskets all donated by local businesses and sponsors.

All proceeds will go to Operation Lotus. Two years ago, Moms Club hosted a similar event and was able to raise more than $10,000 for Water Smart Tots.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Businesses can also purchase advertisement in the event program.

For additional information, to make a donation or to purchase tickets for the event, contact Michelle Morgan at: MomsClubBevis@yahoo.com.

For more information about Operation Lotus, visit www.operationlotus.org.