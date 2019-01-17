The most awarded female group in Gospel music history is coming to First Baptist Church of Dover as part of their 25th Anniversary Hymns, Worship & Classics Tour. The concert will take place on Friday, January 25 in the main auditorium of First Baptist Church, located at 3223 Gallagher Rd. in Dover. It will begin at 7 p.m.

With more than eight million albums sold, multiple Dove Awards and Grammy nominations and twenty-four consecutive number one radio singles, the girls of Point of Grace are true legends. To coincide with the group’s 25th Anniversary, Shelley Breene, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino of Point of Grace will embark on a new tour and their first return to Southwest Florida in nearly a decade. Following the concert in Dover, the tour will stop in Sarasota on Saturday, January 26 and Bonita Springs on Sunday, January 27.

The group’s unique ability to affect audiences with heartfelt song and story is stronger than ever. Each new season of life seems to challenge the trio to reach even higher and dig deeper into their craft.

The concert will feature select hymns and worship songs whose message and melodies have stood the test of time. Blended with those treasured songs will be many of the hits made popular by Point of Grace over the past two decades. Tiffany Coburn, from Disney’s Voices of Liberty, will join the tour as a special guest and share selections from her first nationally distributed gospel recording Near To The Heart featuring a collection of hymns and songs of inspiration.

Tickets are available at First Baptist Church of Dover, online at iTickets.com/PointofGrace or by calling toll-free 844-447-7664. Tickets purchased in advance of the door start at $10. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 6 p.m. for $20.

For more information on Point of Grace, visit www.pointofgrace.net.