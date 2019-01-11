When four-time Grammy Award winner and international star Seal performs with The Florida Orchestra in February, it will be more than a unique concert. It will be a banner of support for a performing arts institution that has been a vibrant part of Tampa Bay for more than 50 years.

The evening is the premier fundraising event of the year for The Florida Orchestra, the largest professional orchestra in the state, performing for more than 200,000 patrons last season. All proceeds help TFO in its mission on stage and in the community, which includes using music to teach life skills to school kids, to comfort hospital patients and to bring together diverse communities throughout Tampa Bay.

Conducted by Music Director Michael Francis, ‘An Intimate Evening with Seal’ features the multiplatinum singer-songwriter performing classics from the Rat Pack era such as Luck Be A Lady and I’ve Got You Under My Skin from his 2017 Standards album, all with his singular sense of soul. Seal also will sing his early hits including chart-topping Kiss From a Rose, which earned him multiple Grammy Awards and global esteem. The London-born singer has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, February 9 concert at the Mahaffey Theater at FloridaOrchestra.org or 727-892-3337 and 800-662-7286.

Other upcoming concerts at The Florida Orchestra include:

Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue (Friday to Sunday, January 4-6): Featuring Aldo Lopez-Gavilan on piano, under the baton of popular former TFO conductor Thomas Wilkins. Free tickets available for kids and teens in advance.

Unforgettable: 100 Years Of Nat & Natalie (Friday and Saturday, January 11-12 with Saturday matinee): Celebrate a century of the legendary Nat King Cole and his daughter Natalie. Jeff Tyzik conducts, with Dee Daniels and Denzal Sinclaire on vocals.

Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 (Friday to Sunday, January 18-20 with Sunday matinee): Featuring conductor Joshua Weilerstein and “rock star” cellist Joshua Roman on Bates’ Cello Concerto.

Star Wars Live In Concert: The Empire Strikes Back (Saturday, January 26): The orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score live while the movie plays on the big screen at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

The Florida Orchestra performs regularly at the Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. It offers affordably priced tickets to a variety of concerts; prices vary. See FloridaOrchestra.org or call 727-892-3337 and 800-662-7286.