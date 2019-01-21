Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I trained to be a pediatrician, completing medical school and residency. However, when my kids were born I decided to take some time off to be home for them. As they began their schooling, I was highly involved and absolutely loved it. So, deciding seven years of post graduate school was not enough, I went back to school for a Masters in Education so I could teach kindergarten! Instead of impacting children with a once a year office visit, I had a chance to play an integral role in their formative years!

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

For each child to establish a love for learning and maximize their potential.

What would be something surprising about you that students would find interesting?

I have an adventurous spirit! I’ve jumped from a 60 ft. cliff, parasailed, paraglided and challenged some of the world’s most intimidating roller coasters.

What is your favorite food from your school cafeteria?

Sweet potato fries! Don’t think I’ve ever left one on my plate…

What is your favorite book and why?

Dr. Seuss’s “Oh the Places You Will Go”. It is a fond memory of time spent reading with my father and is one of my favorite author study books I share with my students.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

I have two favorites (Dr. Seuss of course): You have brains in your head, You have feet in your shoes, You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. – Dr. Seuss

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go! – Dr. Seuss

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

I wish, as a society, we had more time and resources available to dedicate to early education.