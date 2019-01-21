The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has made some changes to their routes as of Sunday, December 2, 2018. Route 60LX (out of the Brandon Mall) and Route 360LX were rerouted, and now Route 60LX picks up at the local Campo YMCA on Culbreath Rd. and Route 360LX now serves J. C. Handly Park.

Bus Route 60LX makes a pit stop at the Marion Transportation Center in downtown Tampa and then goes to Tampa International Airport. It leaves every hour in both directions and takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes. The ride only costs $2 each way. The buses are handicap accessible.

Route 60LX will operate along US 301 to Bloomingdale Ave., stopping at Culbreath Rd., providing the Valrico area with all-day limited-stop service to Tampa International Airport and the rest of the HART service network. Route 360LX will operate along Lumsden Rd. before turning on Kings Ave. (entering the J.C. Handly Park-n-Ride) and looping back on Bloomingdale and finally Providence Rd.

According to its website, HART made changes to focus on building ridership and improving service quality. HART has implemented minor service changes with additional service adjustments to be performed over the next year.

Via the HART website, the authority invites public feedback year-round about its services and makes adjustments three times a year. These modifications continue efforts to improve service frequency that have resulted in ridership gains when implemented on other routes.

New route schedules are available at goHart.org, onboard buses, HART Customer Service Centers or by mail. For more information, call the HART info Line at 254-4278 or email HART at the website listed above.