Stargazing With Local Astronomers

Enjoy a closer look at the night sky and learn more about our nearest celestial neighbors on Wednesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. at the Brandon Regional Library. Local astronomers will set up telescopes in the parking lot of the library so you can observe craters on the moon, as well as distant stars and constellations.

Knowledgeable astronomy enthusiasts will answer questions and explain what can be seen through the telescope as well as with the naked eye.

This event is for all ages and is funded by the Friends of the Brandon Regional Library. It is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom

Simcha – On Sunday, January 27 from 3-4:30 p.m., join Congregation Beth Shalom as Rabbi Bryan begins a new lifelong learning program inspired by Arthur Green’s Judaism’s 10 Best Ideas. In this session explore the first of Judaism’s best ideas; simcha/joy. This course is perfect for all who are interested in learning more about the religion. Afterwards the group will go to an area restaurant for Dinner with the Tribe.

Bible and Bagels – Join in for a discussion of the week’s Parsha with Rabbi Bryan on Saturday, January 19 at 10 a.m. Light breakfast and schnapps will be served.

Page Turners – On Monday, January 21 at 6 p.m., join in the discussion and light dinner as Beneath A Scarlet Sky, by Mark Sullivan is discussed. This novel is a fictionalized account of a true story of a courageous man’s experiences as he helped Jews escape the Nazi threat in Italy.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

Hillsborough’s New Online System Makes Pet Adoption Simpler

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center recently unveiled its online kennel, a new system that substantially increases the amount of information available to prospective adopters.

The online system, called ADOPT, features individualized pet profiles, real-time updates on which dogs and cats are available for adoption and detailed search options for those looking for specific characteristics in a pet such as breed, sex or age. A resident can now filter search results to find, for example, only female dogs less than 2 years old, or look online to see if their lost cat has been taken to the shelter.

The ADOPT online kennel system can be accessed by desktop computer or mobile devices at HCFLGov.net/Adopt.

‘Tennis For Fun’ Brandon Athletes Win Gold At Hilton Head Island

‘Tennis For Fun’ Athletes, Ryan and Bryan Fisher competed last October in the 2018 Special Olympics North America tennis championship at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. There were 150 special Olympic athletes and 28 unified partners from 11 states competing. Tennis competition was offered in skills, singles, doubles and unified doubles. Bryan and Ryan, who have trained at ‘Tennis For Fun’ since 2002, competed in the highest level of singles and won all of their matches receiving gold medals.

Clinics are held at Brandon Sports And Aquatic Center (BSAC), which has donated court time for the special needs group since 2001. The program is run entirely by volunteers. Carter Nettina, a Newsome High School student, has been coaching the Fisher twins for the past four years.

Volunteers are needed. No tennis experience needed; just the desire to help others and to have fun. The clinics are held every Friday afternoon from November through May. Over 100 athletes participate in the program. The clinics are from 1:30-3 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Visit tennisforfun.org for more information or call Judy at 417-3751.

Farm Fresh Strawberries To Support Randall Middle School PTSA

The Randall Middle School PTSA has partnered with Wish Farms, a 4th generation family-owned and operated farm based in Plant City to bring Randall Hawk friends and families fresh local grown strawberries. Start celebrating strawberry season by ordering a carton (four quarts) of peak-of-the-season strawberries for $20, handpicked and delivered straight from the farm to Randall Middle School the same day!

The sale will take place January 8-22 and delivery is scheduled for mid-February when the strawberries are at the height of their season. The community is also invited to get same-day picked strawberries by ordering via the front office in Randall Middle School. Cash or check payment is required at signup. Please make checks payable to Randall Middle School PTSA.

Proceeds will benefit our local farmers and programs, services and teacher grants for the students and teachers at Randall.

Randall Middle School is located at 16510 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information contact Randall Middle School at 740-3900 or call or text Colleen Horan-Green, PTSA Vice President via 516-695-3647.