Downtown Plant City is once again adorned with beautiful sculptures. There are 10 life size sculptures strategically placed throughout the city. It is not only great fun to seek out each one, but it is a chance to explore this charming city.

The J. Seward Johnson Sculptures are created by artist, J. Seward Johnson. He creates trompe l’oeil painted bronze statues which are castings of living people, depicting them engaged in day to day activities. The sculptures are brought to Plant City thanks to a partnership between the Arts Council of Plant City, the city of Plant City and Unity in the Community. Other sponsors include the Plant City Photo Archives, Stine Construction and Cameron Financial Management.

Marsha Passmore, President of the Arts Council of Plant City said, “We feel that it is an opportunity and charge for the organization to bring public art to the residents as well as to our visitors that come to our beautiful historic downtown area.” Passmore added, “The J. Seward Johnson sculptures are known worldwide, and it is a privilege to display them locally.”

There are 10 sculptures, and they can be found throughout downtown including ‘Yum Yum’ at the Bruton Memorial Library, ‘At Long Last’ at the North Entrance of City Hall and ‘Chance Meeting’ located at the corner of Collins St. and Reynolds St. You can also see ‘Forever Marilyn’ in McCall Park at the Collins St. entrance and ‘Waiting’ at the Palmer St. entrance of McCall Park. At the Willaford Railroad Museum, you can see ‘Lunch Break’ and ‘Making A Point’ on J. Arden Mays Blvd. right next to Krazy Kup Café. ‘Building Better Neighbors’ can be found at the Plant City Mural Park and ‘Hot Weather’ can be seen at the Plant City Photo Archives.

The sculptures will be on display now through Friday, March 15. The Arts Council of Plant City is in the process of planning an event in February which will highlight the sculptures and give visitors an exciting activity that will allow them to explore and find each sculpture.

For more information on events planned by the Arts Council of Plant City, please follow them on Facebook.