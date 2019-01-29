The 17th annual Angel Foundation Charity Golf Classic will be held on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16. Formerly known as the Greater Brandon Community Foundation, the nonprofit is proud to announce its new venue on the beautiful Club Renaissance golf course in Sun City.

This year’s event kicks off with the Celebrity Pairings Party at Sunset Grill at Little Harbor on Friday night. The evening will include food, drinks and its exclusive Celebrity Auction where golfers will bid on their favorite celebrities to golf with on Saturday.

The Celebrity Pro Am Golf Tournament begins on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Club Renaissance with registration and lunch. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m. In keeping with tradition, golfers will enjoy a generous player’s package featuring food on the course from local restaurants, course competitions and an award ceremony at the completion of the tournament.

“We have been told that our tournament, our biggest fundraiser, is one of the best in the state, and we are blessed to have our sponsors, celebrity guests and golfers come back year after year to help us raise money for the foundation,” said Liz Brewer, the executive director.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation Angel Program, which helps families in the Greater Brandon community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event. When a family faces a terminal diagnosis or catastrophic event, their primary focus is caring for their loved ones. The practical day-to-day things often taken for granted when all is well, are no longer a priority, but they still must be done.

The Angel Foundation partners with local businesses and individuals in the community to meet those practical needs.

Every family goes through home assessment by an ‘Angel Team’ to determine their needs, and if a financial need exists, the nonprofit will assist them on a temporary basis until they can get back on their feet. Since 2006, the foundation has helped more than 750 families in a variety of ways.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.BrandonFoundation.com or call 689-6889.