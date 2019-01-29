Non-Profit ‘Teamwork Missions’ Gives Back To First Responders

Teamwork Missions held an event called ‘Project Give Back’ in December as a gesture of gratitude for the Hillsborough County First Responders. The organization Teamwork Missions, which customizes mission trips for churches partnered with Mission BBQ in Brandon and the Winn Dixie in Sun City to make the Christmas holiday special for Sun City’s Fire Station 28.

The non-profit delivered Mission BBQ for three consecutive days to cover the three shifts for dinner. Additionally, it gifted each shift of first responders with ham and turkey to enjoy later.

John Saunders, a board member with Teamwork Missions who also volunteered, said, “We wanted to do this as a way to say thank you for all they do for the community. I got to share with each shift—John 15:13 that says ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’”

To learn more about Teamwork Missions, please visit www.teamworkmissions.com or email teamworkmissions@gmail.com.

Enjoy A Garden Tea Party Luncheon With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection

A Garden Party Tea is Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon celebration for Valentines Day on Monday, February 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15, and first time guests pay $10. All ladies are welcome. No membership is required. This is a nondenominational event.

Please join in for a fun hat competition and fellowship together. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation.

Re-Grand Opening Of St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store

The St. Vincent De Paul Society recently celebrated the re-grand opening of its thrift store in December 2018.

The St. Vincent De Paul Society’s members and volunteers reach out to the most vulnerable in the community through conferences. Members and volunteers assist people in need and do not discriminate against cultural, religious or political beliefs. It offers a dual benefit: the poor feel the love and compassion of humanity along with the assistance they receive.

To donate items, visit the thrift store at 1311 3rd St. NE in Ruskin or schedule a pickup.

Drop off donation hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

7th Annual Pro-Life Youth Rally Will Take Place At Mary Help Of Christians Center

Tampa Bay’s Seventh Annual Pro-Life Youth Rally, Wonderfully Made, will be held Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 at Mary Help of Christians Center in Tampa. It will gather youth from around the bay area to join together and learn more about what being pro-life is all about.

On Friday, March 1, the event is intended for Catholic and homeschool students (8th grade and older) and on Saturday, March 2, it is an open day for families, youth groups and everyone to attend the rally. The cost is $12 per person, but includes lunch and goody bag.

Ryan Bomberger will be the keynote speaker at the event, as well as one of the speakers for the many breakout sessions.

For more information, please call 626-6191 or sloos@mhctampa.org.