On Thursday, March 14, Bell Shoals Baptist Church will be hosting its third annual Ladies Night Out. Grab your girlfriends for a night of laughter featuring Christian comedian Amberly Neese.

The food and fun will kick off at 5 p.m. with food truck vendors, a shopping EXPO, an augmented reality photo booth, giveaways and delectable desserts. The main event begins at 7 p.m. when Neese takes center stage to treat the ladies to a time of encouragement and enlightenment in the faith.

Tickets are $5 per person and available at www.letstalkfaith.com/LadiesNightOut. VIP seating is available for $29 and provides early entrance and priority seating in the VIP section.

Renowned as the ‘joy’ lady, Neese’s candor and infectious laugh delight her audiences all over the country. Growing up, she had been known for her sidesplitting storytelling, but it was not until her first speaking engagement at a women’s retreat almost 25 years ago that she realized she could use humor to point others to Jesus. Through comedy and a biblical lense, Neese will tackle everyday stressors and remind women of the joy found in a life abiding in Christ.

In addition to her speaking engagements, Neese has authored two devotionals books: Fragrance of Faith and Treasure of Trust. She has also been featured in Desiree Carter’s Remarkable Women of Faith, a book of testimonies from godly women.

Currently, Neese resides in Arizona with her husband and two children. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Grand Canyon University.

For more information, visit the website above. The event is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. FaithTalk 570, 910 & 102.1 is sponsoring Ladies Night Out.