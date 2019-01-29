Southshore Orthodontics offers a new technology option for patients needing braces. Dr. Matt Aherns DMD, owner of SouthShore Orthodontics, has added a new product call Inbrace to his inventory for patients who need braces, but do not want the look or feel of traditional braces. Inbrace are invisible braces that are attached to the lingual or inside of the your teeth.

“Invisible braces are ideal for older teens, adults and athletes,” says Lisa Cramp, officer manager at SouthShore Orthodontics. “A patient smiles and no one knows they have braces. Athletes don’t have to worry about cuts and injuries typical braces can cause. Plus, nothing to remove either so it’s low maintenance.”

Inbrace runs in line with other orthodontic solutions like braces with clear brackets and Invisalign. These invisible braces also require the same treatment time as traditional braces and Invisalign. Dr. Aherns offers multiple solutions and options for his patients.

SouthShore Orthodontics believes in finding the right fit and product for their patients. They strive for patient satisfaction. With the state of the art technology, Dr. Aherns believes building a relationship with his patients is the key to a successful practice.

“We see patients for six months to two years of treatment. We want them to be happy and comfortable with their care. We believe in building a good relationship with the people we treat, that’s our reward.”

SouthShore Orthodontics has been open for more than three and a half years, but he has been practicing well over five years in the area. Dr. Aherns and his wife, Sarah, are native Floridians and met while both were in school at University of Florida. Sarah is a dental hygienist and the face of the business. She networks with other offices and dental practices in the area, keeping up with the latest business models and services.

Dr. Aherns is a member of the Smiles Change Lives program. This community-based orthodontic program is designed to promote increased self-esteem and improved oral health for children in need of orthodontic treatment whose families cannot afford the full cost of braces.

SouthShore Orthodontics is located at 13135 Kings Lake Dr. #103 in Gibsonton. To find out more, call 815-0080 or visit www.southshoreortho.com.