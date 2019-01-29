Many of us get caught up in the daily stressors of life. Work, family, chores and routine can take its toll on marriage—even a Christian marriage. Despite our hectic schedules, we all need to find time to invest in our spouses. There is no better time than Valentine’s Day to commit to more quality time alone with your spouse. Instead of making reservations for an expensive meal or bringing home chocolates this Valentine’s Day, consider one of these daily devotion books as an alternate present. Many of these short devotions provide daily opportunities for strengthening and enjoying your relationship and offer ideas to help you obtain a peaceful and joyful marriage. Enter this month with new encouragement, grace and determination to make your marriage the best it can be in 2019.

Daily Devotional for Couples

By Alexis G. Roldan

Without a doubt, one of the more challenging stages in the life of a Christian has to be marriage. Some myths and misunderstandings surround how Christians should show love and compassion and how their marriages should work. In this devotional book, couples find their footing in the Christian realm. Through daily verses and quotes, couples may overcome many marital challenges.

The 50 Fridays Marriage Challenge: One Question a Week. One Incredible Marriage.

By Jeff and Lora Helton

This fun-filled book is specifically designed to spark an open and honest conversation between partners at any stage of married life. Each short chapter includes an engaging question, a brief message, an encouraging quote, Scripture and prayer. The short messages bring hope to marriages by providing a safe, gentle space for discussing important matters, such as communication, conflict, in-laws, finances, children, sex and much more.

The One Year Love Talk Devotional for Couples

By Dr. Les Parrott, Dr. Leslie Parrott

Communication is one of the most critical factors for a successful marriage. Encouraging busy couples to connect every day, this devotional offers insightful readings to help husbands and wives apply biblical truths to their relationship as they seek to love each other the way God loves us. Ideal for newlyweds as well as seasoned married couples.

One Year Book of Devotions for Couples

By David Ferguson, Teresa Ferguson

Written especially for couples, this one-year devotional book includes real-life stories and Scripture references to help readers apply God’s Word to their marriage each day. It also includes intimate prayers and daily challenges where couples will find doses of encouragement and truth to help strengthen their marriages. If you’ve been married a few months or a few years, this daily devotional will help you give and receive love in a whole new way.