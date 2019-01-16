Left Photo: Durant High School graduate and recording artist Jeremy Rosado will perform for the benefit concert aiding Puerto Rico.

Right Photo: Blind from birth—Scott MacIntyre is an author, inspirational speaker and Christian singer-songwriter.

Following Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Relief Concert for Hurricane Maria, the church sent $16,133.70 to the North American Mission Board for disaster relief assistance in Puerto Rico. Bell Shoals also donated $5,000 to Metropolitan Ministries who was also serving families affected by the hurricanes.

Othoniel Valdres, the pastor of Bell Shoals Hispanic Campus, said, “We have many people with Puerto Rican roots living in the Brandon area, so seeing what we could do to help this island nation after this terrible tragedy seemed like a natural thing to do. God calls us to help those in need.”

Additionally, Bell Shoals deployed four mission teams, totaling 21 people, to Puerto Rico. The majority of the work was comprised of debris removal and roof repairs.

Original Story printed in Feb., 2018.

Aptly titled Puerto Rico—We Haven’t Forgotten, Bell Shoals Baptist Church is hosting a concert to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. On September 20, Hurricane Maria made a direct hit on Puerto Rico at Category 5 strength. It is the Island’s worst natural disaster on record. Dr. Stephen Rummage, the senior pastor of Bell Shoals Baptist Church, said, “From the day the devastation of Hurricane Maria was known, we prayed to see how God would use us to help the precious people of Puerto Rico.”

To support the worthy cause, mark your calendar for Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert takes place at Bell Shoals’ Brandon Campus with tickets available at the door. Ticket cost is $7 per person.Discounted tickets are available for $5 per person if purchased in advance at www.bellshoals.com/concert. A love offering will be collected during the event, with all proceeds going to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The show will feature performances from two American Idol finalists—Scott MacIntyre, from season eight and Jeremy Rosado, from season eleven.

Rosado, a Durant High School graduate, released his first album Heartbeat in 2015 and an extended play record titled Rewind in 2017. He is also a worship leader for Free Life Chapel in Lakeland.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this benefit concert for Puerto Rico,” said Rosado. “When I got the call from Bell Shoals, I didn’t think twice. You see I have so much family back on the island, and since the hurricane came through months ago, I’ve wanted to attach myself to something that would benefit [them].”

Blind from birth, MacIntyre is a two-time kidney transplant recipient. After his appearance on American Idol, the world fell in love with MacIntyre’s vocals and story, launching him into the public eye as both a musician and inspirational speaker. His album Lighthouse, which includes the song Remarkable, debuted at No. 1 on the Christian Radio Chart.

“Our church has a special love for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Rummage as he noted that many living in the Brandon and Tampa area have family and friends in Puerto Rico.

For information or to support the relief effort, visit www.bellshoals.com or call 689-4229. The Brandon Campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. Additional information on the artists can be found at scottmacintyre.com and www.iamjeremyrosado.com.