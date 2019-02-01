Residents from all over eastern Hillsborough County are invited to Brandon High School for an exciting event this month. The school is hosting its second annual community fair, titled Gateway to Your Future, on February 12 with a variety of partners offering residents information about education, employment health and community resources.

Hosted by Hillsborough County Public School’s (HCPS) Adult Education Career Pathways team, the event started out five years ago as a career fair but has gradually morphed into a community event offering something for everyone.

“Our goal is to inform the community about what resources might available they might not be aware of,” said Hillsborough County Adult Education District Resource Trainer Willie Eller. “The more we get out into the community, the more we realize that not only do people not realize what we in the adult education department do, but they also don’t know about the many services available that will make their lives easier. We hope to change that with this event.”

According to Eller, the team is working with a wide variety of community partners to make the event as beneficial to as many people as possible. It will be an open house format with representatives from businesses including Publix, Moffitt Cancer Center, the United States Army, BayCare and the Suncoast Federal Credit Union.

“This year, we are really expanding to include partners who not only help with career and education, but also offer free health services and make it easy for people to get resources that will help them get through the day,” said Eller. “Our goal is to reach as many people as possible.”

Representatives from health related businesses such as BayCare and AdventHealth will offer screening at the event and Publix representatives will be interviewing for positions during the fair.

The Brandon High fair, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, is one of three similar events taking place in the county this month.

“We are targeting areas with a large number of residents that we think can benefit from the services that we are offering at the fair and we hope that people from all over eastern Hillsborough County will be able to attend the Brandon event,” said Eller.

Brandon High School is located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon. For more information about the event, call 231-1907.