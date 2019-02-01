Newsome High School (NHS) has an annual program called the ‘Blue Letter Envelope’ where parents, grandparents, family, teachers, clergy, friends or anyone impactful to the student can send their high school senior a card or letter congratulating them or wishing them well as they graduate and prepare for their next endeavor.

The NHS PTSA will keep the letters for each student and distribute them to the seniors during the annual senior breakfast. Every student will receive a large Blue Envelope containing these messages. The notes and cards will be kept confidential until given to the students. This year’s NHS PTSA Co-Chairs of the Blue Letter Envelope Committee are Monica Tappan and Dawn Ullom.

According to Ullom, “We reach out to parents through our website, Facebook and school communications, but many parents are still unaware of the program. Thus, some students go without a special letter or card. Please let everyone who has a senior know about this program so no one gets left out.”

Do not send anything of value (cash, checks, gift cards, etc.) to the school. If you are sending several envelopes inside a larger envelope, put the student’s full name on all envelopes; and keep letters or cards flat. All cards and letters are due by Friday, April 26.

They can be dropped off at the Newsome High School Main Office or mailed to: Student’s Full Name, Newsome High School PTSA – Blue Letter Envelopes, 16550 FishHawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547.

Ullom said, “My son Alex was so touched by family and friends that took the time to share a special memory or write an inspirational letter. I made an album with all these keepsakes knowing he will treasure them for years to come and can refer to it when he needs a little encouragement,” said Ullom.

“It is so rewarding to see the emotions on the faces of the students when they are reading the letters. You just never know how your sentiments can impact a student to achieve great things,” she added.

For more information, email blueletterenvelopes@newsomehighschoolptsa.org. Visit www.newsomehighschoolptsa.org.