The Bloomingdale Regional Library offers many free classes for both adults and children. The Bloomingdale Regional Library is lucky enough to have the Bloomingdale Writer’s Connection, a group that started around 12 years and offers annual Life Writing classes as well as other workshops throughout the year.

A few workshops coming up in the next few months will help you find the motivation you need to get started or get ideas.

On Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. in Room 8, join Judith Henry in a ‘Personal Journey Poem’ workshop that will let you create using words and art. Participants will list key thoughts, feelings and experiences from their past, present and anticipated future. The words and phrases will be cut into strips and arranged in the form of a poem, which will then be glued to a hand-decorated stretched canvas, suitable for hanging. You will be able to take away your finished canvas.

Jennifer Hand’s ‘Dictionary Art’ will help you get your creative juices flowing. This class will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a stunning art piece using a simple dictionary page and watercolor pencils. Attendees will be taught the properties of watercolor pencils through the use of a practice sheet. Using the watercolor pencils, each person will then choose a dictionary page to decorate by highlighting a single word on the page and creating a colorful drawing of the chosen word on the page. You will take home your finished art piece.

On Saturday, May 11, learn how to ‘Create a Journal.’ Veteran artist Bonnie Phillips will facilitate this class, which will take place in Room 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants decide what kind of journal they want to make—travel, summer, art, bullet, writing, holiday or a combination. The class includes everything you will need to begin. You may bring your own journal to work in, use a steno notebook provided or create pages provided that you can add to your own journal later.

The classes are free, but you need to sign up at the Bloomingdale Library Ask Desk in person or call 273-3652 and ask for the Bloomingdale Library Ask Desk to register.