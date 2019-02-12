GFWC Brandon Junior Women’s Club To Hold Canvas Paint & Sip

On Tuesday, February 26, enjoy a fun night with friends painting while enjoying some wine and light refreshments. The cost is $25. Doors open at 6:30 and painting begins at 7 p.m. There will be opportunity baskets along with a 50/50 chance to win cash. Get your tickets early as space is limited. It will take place at 209 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

Funds will help purchase musical instruments for McLane Middle School. Contact Sharon for tickets and information at 416-4048 or red2moose@yahoo.com.

Moving Day, A Walk For Parkinson’s To Take Place At USF In April

On Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon, the Parkinson’s Foundation will host its fifth annual Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s to unite the Tampa Bay community in the fight against Parkinson’s. Funds raised through Moving Day will support cutting-edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families here in Tampa Bay.

More than just a walk, this is a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, Resource Pavilion and its signature Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance, Tai Chi and Rock Steady Boxing—all proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.

Moving Day Tampa Bay will take place at the University of South Florida campus. To register and to donate, visit www.movingdaytampabay.org.

If your company would like to sponsor or exhibit, contact Megan Willard at 940-7246 or mwillard@parkinson.org.

The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Thursday, March 7. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Tickets cost $20 and include light dinner, drinks and prizes. Tickets may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998. Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in the community.

Plant & Rummage Sale

The Riverview Garden Club will hold its annual Plant & Rummage Sale on Saturday, February 23 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. With a huge variety of flowering, Florida-friendly, vegetable and herb plants and seeds, this is a great opportunity to add to your spring garden.

The rummage sale includes household goods, clothing, books, collectibles and gardening items and tools, and the bake sale offers a wonderful selection of cookies, cakes, pies and breads baked by Club members. This fundraising event supports the Riverview Garden Club’s annual college scholarship awards for graduating senior students from area high schools and its grants to local nonprofit community cooperative gardens.

Free admission and parking, and student volunteers will even help get your purchases to your car.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, February 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Crawfish Festival At Winthrop Seeks Sponsors Volunteers And Donations

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is pleased to announce the Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival brought to you by Christopher Ligori and Associates will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Founders Square Park in Winthrop at 11109 Winthrop Market St. in Riverview.

All the money raised is donated to local charities and scholarship funds. There will be live music and plenty of food, drinks, desserts and activities for the children.

There is no entry fee. A crawfish meal is $20 and will include about two lbs. of crawfish with the fixings (corn and potatoes). Other food items and beverages will be available for purchase at the event, including Cajun & Creole food and drinks, hamburgers and hotdogs. Pepin Brewing will be providing a beer truck.

There are many ways that you can help make this event a success, including sponsorships, volunteers, donations, selling tickets and more. For more information, please visit at www.luvcrawfish.com or call event organizer Rhonda McDaniel at 330-9321.