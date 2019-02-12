Disney’s Moana voyages onto the ice for the first time as Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc. It brings courage and adventure to hometowns across North America.

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza when beloved characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella visit Tampa from March 21-24 at Amalie Arena. Tickets are currently on sale to the public.

Believe in what is possible as five Disney heroines spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream! In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go in an epic adventure with demigod Maui to save her island and discover her true identity. Join Belle as she fearlessly befriends the enchanted castle staff and reveals the Beast’s gentleness. Experience Anna’s devotion to her sister, Elsa, on her life-changing journey to stop an eternal winter. Explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they find the heart and determination to overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true. Journey with Mickey and Minnie to uncover why no goal is too big when we find the strength to shape our own destiny at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream!

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate family and tradition with Miguel from Disney/Pixar’s Coco in a special sing-along guest appearance. Discover your inner hero when Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream at Amalie Arena.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream are available at www.disneyonice.com, 800-745-3000 or at the Amalie Arena Box Office, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Show times are Thursday and Friday, March 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 24 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

