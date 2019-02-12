All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Parrish on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10 and Friday to Sunday, March 15-17. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities, including toy play, photo ops and more. The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.

Take a 25-minute ride on a talking Thomas the Tank Engine and meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt.

A variety of activities will be featured at Thomas & Friends Imagination Station. There will be an all-new ‘Ask an Engineer’ booth where kids can talk to an engineer and learn about trains and working on the rails.

A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet will be available for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

There will also be Thomas & Friends themed activities, including toy play, photo ops as well as storytelling, video viewing and live music.

Tickets for Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free at 866-468-7630 or by visiting www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Thomas the Tank Engine Tour takes place at the Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E in Parrish. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with trains departing every hour starting at 9 a.m. It closes at 5 p.m. For information and directions, contact the Florida Railroad Museum at 941-776-0906 or visit www.frrm.org.

For information about the wonderful world of Thomas & Friends, please visit www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.